AUBURN | Anquon Fegans was one of a number of highly recruited players that attended Auburn’s 7-on-7 camp. They all received a lot of attention from Auburn’s staff. For Fegans, that meant spending time with head coach Hugh Freeze and assistants Charles Kelly, Wesley McGriff and Josh Aldridge. “It shows those guys want me. It shows me that I’m a priority for them,” said Fegans.

Fegans is a top Auburn target. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Fegans, a 4-star safety from Thompson in Alabaster, Ala., said the message from AU’s staff to him and the other highly-rated prospects was simple. “Need us. Change the state,” he said. Fegans visited Clemson May 31 and has a visit set for Georgia June 14. He also plans to visit LSU and Auburn. He’s planning to be back in Auburn for Big Cat weekend July 27, which could prove important considering he’s planning to announce a decision on July 29. “The program is headed in the right direction and the program sells itself,” said Fegans of Auburn.