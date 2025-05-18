Rivals100 RB strengthening bonds on visit

AUBURN | Auburn brought in two of the nation’s top running backs for official visits this weekend. But for Jae Lamar, it wasn’t about sizing up the competition. It was about building bonds. The Rivals100 standout from Colquitt County in Moultrie, Ga., said spending time with five-star Derrek Cooper was one of the highlights of his visit.

Lamar has five more official visits left before making a final decision. (Photo by Caleb Jones/AuburnSports.com)

“Either way it goes, I’m going to have to come in and compete,” said Lamar. “I’m not worrying about if this person’s on an official visit or this person is on that visit. Nah man, we’re going to bond together in case we come here together. So we can already have that connection. Maybe we can be in two-back personnel running the ball because we’ve got that type of chemistry. “I feel like that’s crucial. If I consider coming here and he considers coming here, why not? Why not bond? I had a great time with him and we had a great time together. Now, we’re locked in.” Lamar, 6-foot and 205 pounds, has been to Auburn on several occasions. This weekend only strengthened the Tigers’ chances and his relationship with offensive coordinator and running backs coach Derrick Nix. “Everything is still the same with Auburn. Still high on my board. One of the highest,” said Lamar. It’s in the top group for me. All I had to do was get down here for the official visit and keep it going.”