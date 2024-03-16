"They did a way better job, I liked it way better," Kromah said. "My mom loved it, I had a great experience. I loved watching practice, loved watching the coaches coach, it was a fun time."

Visiting for the first time since his ninth grade season, Auburn's undergone a whole staff change since then. It's been for the better in the eyes of Kromah.

Plenty of things in Auburn changed since Ousmane Kromah was last on campus.

Kromah get to meet with first-year running backs coach Derrick Nix during the visit and came away with a great impression. For Nix, it's not just about football and Kromah appreciates that.

"Great coach, sincere guy," Kromah said. "He really just wants to see his players and his team win, and he wants to see them win at life, too. That’s why I like him as a coach, too."

Head coach Hugh Freeze also met with the 6-foot-2 running back one-on-one.

"Funny guy, I like him a lot," Kromah said. "He’s an interesting guy. I like him a lot. He moves like a preacher a little bit. I love it."

What's the message been from Nix and Freeze?

"It’s been throughout the recruitment process, choose what’s right for me, don’t just listen to all the hype and everything," Kromah said. "Choose what you need and what you need to do. Choose the right place for you."

Overall, it was a message that resonated with Kromah and the visit gave him something to think about when it comes to Auburn.

"They definitely opened my eyes," Kromah said. "They’re definitely gonna be in that top seven, top five."