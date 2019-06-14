Rivals100 LB commits to Auburn
One of the top recruits in the 2020 class has committed to Auburn.
Trenton Simpson, who is ranked No. 76 overall and the No. 8 outside linebacker, announced his decision Friday afternoon during a ceremony at Mallard Creek in Charlotte, N.C.
“I love the facilities and I love the coaching staff at Auburn,” Simpson said. “It’s really nice there and I get a great family feel.”
Simpson chose Auburn over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Miami, among others. His decision comes just two weeks after taking an official visit to Auburn.
“When I was down there, I just really enjoyed myself,” Simpson said.
Simpson has developed a strong bond with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams. The relationship between the two is a big reason Simpson chose Auburn.
“We have the best bond,” Simpson said. “He’s awesome. I love his energy. I see how he is able to mold the linebackers and get them to where they need to be.”
Simpson, who is the No. 3 overall recruit in North Carolina, is Auburn’s 10th commitment in the 2020 class and first linebacker.