Rivals100 defensive end Zykevious Walker breaks down his top five
Class of 2020 prospect Zykevious Walker is the No. 74 player in the nation and the No. 4 weakside defensive end in the country. The fact that he lives in the Peach State all but assures a constant ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news