News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 00:59:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 defensive end Zykevious Walker breaks down his top five

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports.com
@radinabulsi
Publisher

Class of 2020 prospect Zykevious Walker is the No. 74 player in the nation and the No. 4 weakside defensive end in the country. The fact that he lives in the Peach State all but assures a constant ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}