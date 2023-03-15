Justin Greene is one of the top defensive players in the 2024 class. Auburn welcomed him for a spring visit Wednesday, where he spent time meeting with head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. "It was fun," Greene said. "I was mostly just meeting with Coach Garrett and just talking to him. I was having a meeting with him, you know, how they run their defense, their terminology and I’m seeing a lot of crossover from how my coach teaches our technique. I think it would be a really easy transition if I were to commit here."

Auburn hosted Rivals100 DE Justin Greene for a visit Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

During the meetings, Greene had a chance to witness how Garrett interacts with his players. Greene took note of Garrett's coaching style and came away with a strong impression. "I really like his energy," Greene said. "He seems like a nice guy. I like his coaching style. I was in there for their defensive line meeting. I like how he corrects his guys. He’s firm, but he’s not too hard on them. He doesn’t like cuss them out or anything, I liked it." As for what Hugh Freeze has been telling him? Just stay true to himself. "He really just wants me to be in control of this journey, my recruiting," Greene said. "Make the right choice. Pick the place where I fit the most, the most comfortable." Auburn's been pushing hard for the Rivals100 defensive end out of Lawrenceville, Ga., as have several other SEC schools. Georgia, South Carolina and LSU are other schools that have been in contact with him the most.