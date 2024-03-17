"[Saturday] was awesome, getting to see practice," Smith said. "Getting to see all the new freshmen like Kaleb Harris, Cam Coleman."

Landing Kaleb Harris out of the 7A powerhouse in the 2024 class, the Tigers have their eyes set on adding a big-time playmaker in the 2025 class. They hosted four-star defensive end Jared Smith Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Auburn is working to open the pipeline at Thompson High School.

Smith paid close attention to his former teammate and the rest of the freshmen, because next season, regardless of where he goes, that's gonna be him next season.

"It’s good seeing them adjust from high school to college, seeing how I can adjust from high school to college," Smith said.

Defensive edge coach Josh Aldridge is leading the charge in his recruitment, as the Tigers are in heavy pursuit of the No. 54 player in the country. Smith holds Aldridge in high standing, especially after seeing him work in practice.

"Very good coach," Smith said. "Lot of energy, just trying to get that defense to play as the standard Auburn."

Smith has several friends on the team, including Harris, and it's played a role in his interest in the program.

"Very big," Smith said. "Kaleb, just playing ball, had a great high school career. Having come here and developing, it’s pretty good."

The 6-foot-5 defensive end is still figuring some things out and working to decide which programs will earn an official visit from him, but it's looking like Auburn will be right there for the long run.

What's got them in the mix?

"Coaching staff, the home feeling," Smith said. "It’s like an hour and a half from home, so why not?"