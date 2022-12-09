Following every season, Rivals reassesses its rankings on the national, state and position levels. The results were released this week, with some Auburn commits making a significant jump in the rankings, while others dropped a few spots. Here's where Auburn's commits stand in the latest rankings.

Jeremiah Cobb is Auburn's highest-ranked commit, coming in at No. 63 nationally. (Rivals.com)

Following his senior season, running back Jeremiah Cobb saw his stock rise higher than any other Auburn commit. Cobb jumped an astounding 87 spots in the latest Rivals250 rankings and is Auburn's lone commit inside the top-100 at No. 63. Cobb also received a bump in his position ranking, now holding the No. 2 spot nationally, only trailing Texas A&M commit Rueben Owens II. He's moved into the No. 8 spot in the state.

Offensive lineman Clay Wedin dropped nine spots nationally and in the state rankings, but made a slight jump in the position rankings. Wedin will take his second official visit to Auburn this weekend.

Bradyn Joiner will be one of several notable talents at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile this weekend. Joiner remained the No. 1 center in the nation, but dropped 17 spots in the national Rivals250 rankings. He's been playing mostly left tackle this season for Auburn High, but will transition to center when makes the jump to the college level.

Safety Terrance Love and Langston Hughes High are gearing up for a state title game Friday night against Gainesville. Love is looking to add onto his stats for this season, where he has 61 tackles, three interceptions and a couple of pass deflections. Similar to Joiner, Love also dropped 17 spots to No. 180 nationally, as well as a few spots in the state and positions rankings.

Florida is loaded with talent and Wilky Denaud is just one example. Denaud missed the cut for the Rivals250, but the recent state rankings saw him get a boost to the No. 68 spot in the Sunshine State. He also boosted to the No. 32 defensive end in the nation.

Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn in late November and has been nothing but green arrows since in the Rivals rankings. He made the jump to No. 51 overall in Georgia and the No. 42 defensive end in the nation. Reed will take his second official visit to Auburn Dec. 16-18, per his Twitter.