"I feel like my mind is pretty made up though. I just want to get recruiting out of the way and be able to focus on my senior year."

"I have a good idea of which school I will commit to, but I still need to think things over and talk it out a little more," said Keyton.

The four-star visited Tennessee a couple of weeks ago and that was likely his final visit before he commits.

The 6-foot-2, 180 pound wide receiver will commit to Auburn , Ole Miss or Tennessee one day before his final high school spring game.

May 16 is the date for Rivals 250 wide receiver Ramel Keyton . The time is 2:45pm ET and he will make his decision at Marietta (Ga.) high school.

Out of his four finalists, Penn State and Ole Miss are schools Keyton has yet to visit. He likes the coaches and how they communicate with him as much or more than any other school.

"I really like coach Peeler at Ole Miss and coach Seider at Penn State. I have good relationships with both and relationships will be a big part of my decision.

"I also like the offense at Ole Miss and how they throw the ball around. With Penn State, they are a program on the rise and I could see them winning it all in the next four or five years."

Auburn and Tennessee have been in this race for a very long time. He has visited each school a few times and the coaching staff at each stand out to him.

"The coaches at Auburn are close and they really care about their players," said Keyton. "Everything is close together, I like the players and the coaches just make their players better people.

"Tennessee is similar. I like the new staff and their new plan. They have a new offense and it is a new environment there. The coaching staff is the biggest thing for me though. I like those guys."

Now, in a week and a half, Keyton, one of the top wideouts in the country will be a Tiger, Rebel, Nittany Lion or Vol. Each school loves to recruit the state of Georgia and he can't wait to give one the news.

"I am ready," said Keyton. "It will feel good to get committed and be able to focus on next season. I will be less stressed and I will be able to focus on that one school."