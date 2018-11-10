It’s not a good look for the sixth-year head coach who was asked about that 6-12 mark following his loss to the Bulldogs.

After a 27-10 loss at No. 5 Georgia Saturday night, Malzahn dropped to 2-5 against the Bulldogs. He’s 2-3 in the Iron Bowl and will be a heavy underdog in two weeks at No. 1 Alabama, and he’s lost two-straight to LSU to drop to 2-4 against the SEC West rival.

“I’d say right now we’re disappointed in this particular game,” Malzahn replied. “Every year is different, every season is different and we’re disappointed we didn’t play well. We thought we had a chance to come in here and win, and we didn’t get it done.”

Malzahn was given a vote of confidence by athletic director Allen Greene, who said last week that Malzahn would return for his seventh year as Auburn’s head coach.

And it was less than a year ago that Auburn president Steven Leath approved a 7-year, $49 million dollar extension to Malzahn contract that made him the fifth-highest paid college coach at the time.

Overall, Malzahn is now 51-26 and has lost at least four games in five of his six seasons at Auburn.

The Tigers host Liberty this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network before playing at Alabama Nov. 24.