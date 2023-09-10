It started with AU trailing 10-7 in the fourth quarter and facing a 3rd and 11 at its own 31-yard line. Fairweather, a tight end, lined up in the slot facing man coverage.

But as Saturday night turned into Sunday morning and the Tigers became desperate for a big play in the passing game, it was Fairweather that stepped forward.

AUBURN | Rivaldo Fairweather didn’t catch a pass in Auburn’s first game. He caught one for six yards in the first half of the second.

Quarterback Payton Thorne took several steps up in the pocket and heaved the ball downfield, which Fairweather had to come back to and make a shoestring catch while falling down for a 28-yard gain.

“Oh what a third down catch he made. What a great catch he made there,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

AU’s longest completion of the game sparked the longest drive of the game, which culminated in another circus catch by Fairweather.

On 2nd and goal at the 5-yard line, Thorne found Fairweather again, this time on a back-shoulder fade as the FIU transfer made a leaping grab over the back of Cal defensive back Jeremiah Earby in the left corner of the end zone.

“Well, we actually were leaving the huddle and we're going to go 12 personnel and going to block it up and I said, ‘Nah, I want to go 13 and give Rivaldo a chance here,’” said Freeze.

“I’ve just seen Rivaldo do that too many times in practice. And the last thing I just told Payton, just make sure it's catchable and he'll make a play and he did.”

The game-winning touchdown capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive to give Auburn a 14-10 lead with 4:37 left. D.J. James intercepted a pass in the end zone to clinch the win and send the Tigers home 2-0.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against Samford. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.