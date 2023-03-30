That togetherness, Riley says, has made practice more fun, and, with that, the competition has been more intense. The 6-foot-5 junior enters his fourth straight season with a different position coach (Josh Aldridge) and defensive coordinator (Ron Roberts.) The latter admits to expecting a lot from his linebacker group, which Riley agreed upon.

"This year, I would say the biggest change was everyone came together," Riley said. "I know you hear that a lot, but I actually kind of feel like everyone actually came together this year. I feel like there was a lot of things going on last year within the team that brought a lot of diversity and things like that, which caused a lot of division. But I felt like everyone actually came together and wants to play as one."

Cam Riley didn't hold back when talking about the difference in the culture of the Auburn football program from last year until now. From listening to the linebacker, things are running much more smoothly in every aspect.

"We have to be more vocal with lining up the defense and communicating calls and stuff like that," he said. "Linebackers are the quarterbacks of the defense, so we (have) a big job getting the call across the field and making sure everyone in front is lined up properly, the defensive line."

Robert is always known to call more inside blitzes from his linebackers, something Riley is hyped about after recording no sacks last season. The Evergreen, Ala., native also expects to see time on the outside at the Jack position thanks to his length and has been working accordingly to make himself a smaller target for opposing blockers.

"I would say my biggest thing is me working on my pad level and staying low," Riley said. "Because I have a tendency of standing high at times, which can cause problems because sometimes it may cause me to crossover. But with me staying lower, I feel like it'll help me out with me being able to move side to side quicker."

As for the rest of the linebacker room, with the addition of Demario Tolan from LSU and Austin Keys from Ole Miss, along with an improved Wesley Steiner, Riley sees a group that could end up a significant strength for the Tigers this season.

"At this point, we got a lot of older guys in the room, so it kind of helps out—about four veterans we have now, so with three or four of us having SEC experience already, it kind of helps out going into the season and the spring as well, just stacking reps on top of reps with everybody," he said.