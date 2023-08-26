"It gives me that opportunity to elevate my game and be in the backfield this year rather than sitting back there," he said. "Just hitting the QB more, getting more sacks and pressuring the QB."

Now, with a new position coach in Josh Aldridge and a defensive coordinator in Ron Roberts, Riley is returning to where he feels most comfortable.

Cam Riley had never played inside linebacker until he arrived at Auburn in 2020. During his days at Hillcrest High School as a 3-star recruit, the 6-foot-5, 242 lbs. linebacker was always dominating on the edge.

Hitting the quarterback was something Riley was unable to do last season, as he was held without a sack and had just one quarterback hurry. While he did have 3.5 tackles for a loss and 66 total tackles in 11 games, Riley feels like this move will make him even more dangerous for opposing offenses.

"You all have heard about me bouncing from outside to inside," he said. "It'll be a big role for me this season, coming into my senior year. Playing the Sam position to the inside elevates my game and gives me some bounce-around to both positions."

The linebackers have also taken on a bigger role in Roberts' defense, beginning with being vocal on the field. When asked about the difference between this year and the past couple of seasons, Riley spoke on the communication that is now required from him and his fellow linebackers.

"Even though communication is a normal thing for a linebacker to do, but they kind of want us to be more vocal to the whole defense and stuff," he said. "(Not) just the guys in front of us. They want us communicating with the star, even the safety. I would say communication and just being loud and stuff like that and getting the call across the field in case no one didn't hear."

Riley is joined by two newcomers in Larry Nixon III (North Texas) and Austin Keys (Ole Miss), both of whom the senior feels will make an immediate impact for this defense. The Tigers also get back an experienced player in Eugene Asante, who missed the last seven games of last season due to injury.

"Eugene, despite the fact of him not having a season last year under his belt, from what he's been putting on tape – and you all have probably seen it, too – it looks like he's played a whole season," Riley said of Asante. "He's just back, and he looks very good out there. He has a high motor, and it's kind of hard to stop him."

With the season opener now a week away, Riley feels encouraged about what the linebacker group can accomplish this season.

"Everyone's bouncing around from Mike to Will, which gives everybody versatility at both positions," he said. "I feel like everybody's cleaned up fundamentals heading into the first game of the season next week. I feel like everybody's come together, and I feel like we've been pretty good together."