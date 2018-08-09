AUBURN — With Calvin Ashley's move to guard, it's a two-man race for the starting right tackle spot.

Who will it be: Jack Driscoll or Austin Troxell?

Of the many focal points for Auburn coaches in the scrimmage Thursday, none may be more attentively monitored than the right tackle competition.

Driscoll and Troxell each offer their advantages. The former is a two-year starter at the FBS level — for UMass, mind you — whose brief familiarity in live action against SEC competition gives him a slight leg up in terms of experience. Troxell has been around the program for a full year in a redshirt capacity as he recovered from injury.

Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said he feels the battle is "very close" between the two heading into the first fall scrimmage.

"Both of them have shown flashes," Lindsey said. "I think those two guys will continue to battle it out and hopefully we’ll have some answers after the first scrimmage. ... The first scrimmage, for me, usually in the fall, is the one you get maybe the most information about. At least you narrow it down a little bit from a personnel standpoint."

Driscoll impressed Auburn coaches enough to pursue him as a grad transfer, especially in a rare case of two years of eligibility remaining. He spent most of his time at UMass at right tackle, including all 12 starts in the 2017 season. Perhaps the most compelling argument for Driscoll as a starter centers around five games he played the last two seasons.

Those matchups came against Florida, Mississippi State twice, South Carolina and Tennessee. He has five games against SEC foes, something his competition doesn't have.

"Luckily for Jack, he got here in the summer so he’s got a little bit of a head start on the offense from some of the other newcomers. He’s done a nice job. He’s got really good feet. I know he’s a strong guy," Lindsey said. "And he’s played in some big games against SEC competition. Jack has come in and really learned on the fly and done a great job. "