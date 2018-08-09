Right tackle battle between Troxell, Driscoll will be scrimmage focus
AUBURN — With Calvin Ashley's move to guard, it's a two-man race for the starting right tackle spot.
Who will it be: Jack Driscoll or Austin Troxell?
Of the many focal points for Auburn coaches in the scrimmage Thursday, none may be more attentively monitored than the right tackle competition.
Driscoll and Troxell each offer their advantages. The former is a two-year starter at the FBS level — for UMass, mind you — whose brief familiarity in live action against SEC competition gives him a slight leg up in terms of experience. Troxell has been around the program for a full year in a redshirt capacity as he recovered from injury.
Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said he feels the battle is "very close" between the two heading into the first fall scrimmage.
"Both of them have shown flashes," Lindsey said. "I think those two guys will continue to battle it out and hopefully we’ll have some answers after the first scrimmage. ... The first scrimmage, for me, usually in the fall, is the one you get maybe the most information about. At least you narrow it down a little bit from a personnel standpoint."
Driscoll impressed Auburn coaches enough to pursue him as a grad transfer, especially in a rare case of two years of eligibility remaining. He spent most of his time at UMass at right tackle, including all 12 starts in the 2017 season. Perhaps the most compelling argument for Driscoll as a starter centers around five games he played the last two seasons.
Those matchups came against Florida, Mississippi State twice, South Carolina and Tennessee. He has five games against SEC foes, something his competition doesn't have.
"Luckily for Jack, he got here in the summer so he’s got a little bit of a head start on the offense from some of the other newcomers. He’s done a nice job. He’s got really good feet. I know he’s a strong guy," Lindsey said. "And he’s played in some big games against SEC competition. Jack has come in and really learned on the fly and done a great job. "
Don't downplay Troxell's potential role at right tackle despite Auburn's persistent pursuit of Driscoll.
The former 4-star prospect has caught coaches attention since returning from injury. Lindsey referenced Troxell's recruitment — and the highly-touted nature of it — almost as a reminder that he was a guy who Auburn beat out Alabama for on the recruiting trail and someone with an immense amount of talent.
"Austin Troxell, one of the highly recruited guys we recruited way back a couple of years ago, has played really well," Lindsey said. "He’s a really smart, intelligent guy. He’s kind of a technician, I think. I think he’s had good days and he’s struggled some too."
The Thursday scrimmage should offer more information on two right tackles Lindsey has supported strongly publicly.
"Both are awesome kids. Very smart, intelligent guys. Both of them are tough, physical guys. They’re kind of both technicians. They’re very similar in my opinion," Lindsey said. "I think those are two good players that are going to be here for a while."