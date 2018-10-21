“We've got super young men in that locker room with high character. We've got a bunch of really good coaches that are really close to our players. And we had really good practice, probably some of the most spirited practices we've had. Just that feeling that we're going to play really good football today and start playing like we can, and I expect that we will the rest of the season.”

“Obviously, we went through a storm last week with all the negativity and everything that goes with it,” Malzahn said. “And with that, it either divides, which, a lot of people I think root for that, or it brings you together.

Last Saturday’s 30-24 loss to Tennessee had Gus Malzahn and Auburn on the ropes. The Tigers were in danger of having their first losing season since 2012 while the heat was being turned up on Malzahn despite a $32 million buyout.

From social media to message boards to talk radio, the team’s collapse from a preseason top 10 ranking and Malzahn’s future were the topic du jour among Auburn fans last week.

Most Auburn players said they shielded themselves from the outside negativity. Others understood it and in a way, welcomed it.

“I don’t blame people for being upset or being mad for the position that we’re in. It’s Auburn football, and when you play for Auburn, you’re supposed to win,” senior linebacker Deshaun Davis said. “You want to win, the players want to win, the coaches want to win, the fans most definitely want you to win. So when you’re not doing that, there’s going to be some frustrated people. I like the fact that they’re frustrated, also. It shows that they … actually care about Auburn football.

“They’re not just, when we win ‘hooray’ and when we lose, ‘oh well.’ No, you’re supposed to win. The thing about about it is, in the locker room, we have to stay together. We play to play with each other, we have to play for each other. We play for the Auburn pride and the Auburn logo. Today I feel like that’s what we did. We go into the bye week, and that’s a big win for us. A chance to get some guys recovered. Including myself.”

It was about that Auburn pride for defensive end Marlon Davidson.

“I mean, we went through a lot of negativity,” Davidson said. “People want to say they want to fire Coach Malzahn, people want to say they need to bench Jarrett (Stidham). I just feel like at the end of the day, as us players, it's on us. The coaches can't play for us. I've got all my trust in Coach Malzahn and his staff. He put us in the best position to win today. We've just got to come through, because we're the ones playing every Saturday.”

When a team falls short of its goals and expectations, and the losses start to pile up, it can be tough to turn things around. Auburn was able to do that Saturday in Oxford, and that’s something they can build on going into a home game Nov. 3 against Texas A&M.

“It just shows the growth on this team, it shows like we're not worrying about outside factors, not worrying about outside things and just shows how good of a team we are character-wise,” offensive guard Marquel Harrell said. “I'm proud of all of our guys. Like I said, great performances on offense, defense and special teams. The best way to bounce back and get a W.”