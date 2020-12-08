AuburnSports - Riding the hot seat

That roller coaster has continued the last two seasons. He finished 9-4 last year with a win over No. 5 Alabama, but goes into this Saturday’s regular-season finale at Mississippi State 5-4.

It really started in 2015 when the Tigers finished 7-6 overall and just 2-6 in the conference and followed that up with an 8-5 campaign in 16. Malzahn responded with an SEC West title and 10-win season in 2017, only to drop to 8-5 and 3-5 in the conference a year later.

AUBURN | It’s not ideal, but it’s fair to say Gus Malzahn has been on the proverbial hot seat for a good bit of his eight years at Auburn.

“I've got a job that I've said before expects to win championships, and I do too,” said Malzahn Tuesday when asked about being on the hot seat. “The years that you're not in the mix, that's just part of it. But I'm blessed to be here and excited about not only this game but I'm excited about next year."

It’s more than Malzahn’s overall record that’s has a growing portion of Auburn’s alumni and fans dissatisfied with the state of the program. His 8-17 record against Alabama, Georgia and LSU including an 0-13 mark away from home, his 2-5 bowl record and a seventh consecutive season of four or more losses are also points of contention.

It doesn’t help that he’s being paid approximately $7 million per season, which ranks seventh nationally, but Auburn has finished in the top 10 of the AP poll just twice, 2013 and 2017, during his tenure.

Of course, Malzahn got his career at Auburn off to a great start. As offensive coordinator, he was the architect of Auburn's national championship in 2010 and returned as head coach in 2013 to lead the Tigers to an SEC Championship and just seconds short of winning another national championship.

Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.