Rhym down to Auburn and LSU

Auburn has been pushing hard to try and flip LSU CB commit JaDarian Rhym and an Iron Bowl visit was the next big step for Auburn. Rhym was on campus for a game earlier this season and was back for the Iron Bowl on an unofficial visit.

Rhym will be back on campus in two weeks. (Rivals.com)

The Iron Bowl, and the atmosphere, was a big selling point for him. "Tonight, it was a great atmosphere. It was packed out, it was loud," Rhym said. "I liked how the defense played fast." With Roger McCreary headed to the NFL and other potential departures in the secondary, Zac Etheridge is selling Rhym on early playing time if he were to flip to Auburn. "I think I’d fit in good," Rhym said. "I feel like he’ll — Coach Etheridge — teach me technique and develop me."

Rhym will be back on campus for an official visit the weekend of December 10th. He's focusing on just LSU and Auburn moving forward, and will make a final decision after his visit to Auburn. Etheridge is selling him on a complete experience at Auburn. "He’s saying it’s more than football. Auburn’s a good school, but like, there’s life after football he can teach me more," Rhym said. Watching McCreary and the secondary play against Alabama was a big selling point for Rhym, though. "I know they’re coached well by Coach Zac. I know he’s developed them and they really had a solid game overall," Rhym said.