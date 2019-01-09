The major task in the offseason will be finding a replacement for graduating senior Dontavius Russell, and there are a lot of options available at defensive tackle including juniors Tyrone Truesdell and Daquan Newkirk, and sophomore Coynis Miller.

It starts with the defensive line where Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe — three of Auburn’s four starters — are returning. Brown and Davidson will both be seniors while Coe will be a fourth-year junior. They should give AU one of the SEC’s and nation’s best defensive lines.

That’s a big win for the Tigers heading into the 2019 season, especially on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

AUBURN | Auburn had at least 11 players consider leaving early for this spring’s NFL draft and eight are returning to school.

With the position versatility of Brown, Davidson and Coe — all three have played defensive tackle and defensive end while Coe was the starter at Buck last season — Auburn could also look to defensive ends/Bucks Big Kat Bryant, T.D. Moultry and Richard Jibunor to fill a starting or key backup role.



On the other side of the line both left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and left guard Marquel Harrell announced they would return for their senior seasons. That’s especially important with Wanogho as Auburn doesn’t have a definitive replacement at left tackle lined up. The pair could give AU five senior starters on its offensive line in 2019, which is good for next season, but means AU will have a lot of big holes to fill in 2020.

The secondary returned three players in rising seniors Javaris Davis, Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson, but did lose junior cornerback Jamel Dean, who declared shortly after the Music City Bowl.

Davis has started at both cornerback and nickel while AU will also return junior Noah Igbinoghene and Christian Tutt with starting experience at corner.

Thomas and Dinson return as Auburn’s starting safeties along with top backups Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday. Further depth comes from junior Jordyn Peters, sophomore Roger McCreary and a big group of defensive back signees. Peters, who started three games last season, can play nickel or safety and is a standout on special teams with three blocked kicks last fall.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham declared for the draft before the bowl game but the Tigers will go into spring drills with four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in junior Malik Willis, redshirt freshmen Joey Gatewood and Cord Sandberg, and true freshman Bo Nix.

The four will compete for the starting position during spring drills and probably all the way up until close to the opener against Oregon on Aug. 31.

The other loss was at wide receiver where junior Darius Slayton declared after a huge bowl game in which he torched Purdue for three catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Auburn will still field a deep and talented group of receivers led by sophomores Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, junior Eli Stove and senior Will Hastings. Both Stove and Hastings are returning from knee injuries. Further depth will come from junior Marquis McClain, sophomore Shedrick Jackson, and redshirt freshmen Matthew Hill and Kolbi Fuqua.

Auburn is also set to bring in another talented group of receivers in the 2019 class, especially if 5-star commitment George Pickens signs in February.