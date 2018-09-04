AUBURN — All things considered, Gus Malzahn is pleased with the injury report following the Week 1 win over Washington.

"Overall, I feel like that first game, we came out pretty good as far as injuries," Malzahn said. "It was a very physical game."

There were no major or season-ending injuries to report.

Only starting nickel Javaris Davis suffered enough of an injury during the victory to be held out for a significant portion of the game Saturday. Even Davis will be back on the field Tuesday practicing in full, Malzahn said Tuesday. Jamel Deal, who wore a club on his right hand Saturday, will also be out there practicing.

Malzahn didn't go into much detail regarding playing plans against Alabama State: "We're going to play whoever our guys that play," he said.

The best injury news, however, came from two players who weren't ready to go against Washington.

Eli Stove and Will Hastings, who both suffered offseason ACL injuries, will go through their first full practices since going down.

"Eli Stove and Will Hastings both have been cleared to practice, first full practice. We'll see where that goes with how confident we are and they as far as when that happens, the return," Malzahn said. "I'm not sitting here saying any time in the next week or two. We're just going to see how that goes, but I think that's a positive that they've been cleared to practice fully."

If there is any negative injury news to report, it centers around quarterback Joey Gatewood.

The freshman signal-caller hurt his thumb during fall camp. He was held out for the Washington game, though he dressed out and participated in pregame stretches with the team. Gatewood isn't likely to see the field in the near future, according to Malzahn.

"Joey Gatewood is still going to be a couple weeks before he gets back with that thumb," Malzahn said.