Resetting Auburn's top edge targets

Auburn swung, and it missed. With four hats sitting in front of him and each one representing a different school, Keldric Faulk announced his commitment Tuesday. He grabbed the one furthest to his right and put it one, signaling his college decision. The Auburn hat was still on the table. Instead, Faulk elected for a garnet hat — Florida State. As he put it on, the Tigers saw one of their top edge targets commit to a different school. That raises the question — what's next for Auburn at the edge position?

Auburn has a multitude of veterans filling in the depth chart at edge for this upcoming season. However, once the season wraps up, the Tigers are losing three of their four edges — Derrick Hall, Eku Leota and Marcus Bragg. That leaves a major hole at the position, one that desperately needs to be filled with the 2023 class. Who is Auburn pursuing to fill that hole?

1. Qua Russaw, Montgomery, Ala. The Tigers are pushing hard to get Russaw, who seems to like Auburn. He's been to campus a good bit, he's fond of the coaches and he appreciates how he's treated like family whenever he visits. One thing to note is that Russaw and his teammate, James Smith, are attempting to go as a package deal. Both took an official visit to Auburn in June, but the competition is loaded — Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and Miami are other schools in the mix. The Tigers have an advantage in offering early playing time and if they land Russaw, it could make missing out on Faulk sting a little less.

2. Rueben Bain, Miami, Fla. Bain's official visit was his third trip to Auburn, but it won't be his last. He plans to make at least one trip to Auburn this fall for a game as he gets closer to a decision. The chance for early playing time is attractive to Bain, along with the opportunity to play under edge coach Roc Bellantoni. During his official visit to Auburn, the coaching staff shared their vision and mindset for the future. It made a good impression on him. He had a monster junior season, accumulating 70 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks. That type of year has Bain high on nearly every major program's list. Bain's been recruited hard by Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma and Miami just to name a few.

3. Rico Walker, Hickory, N.C. Walker recently dropped his top five schools — Auburn, Tennessee, Maryland, North Carolina and Florida. There's not a date for his commitment, but it's coming "soon." He visited Auburn back in May and is someone the Tigers view in a similar light as Faulk and Russaw.

4. Wilky Denaud, Fort Pierce, Fla. Auburn, Florida, Indiana and Tennessee make up Denaud's top four schools, according to a USA Today exclusive. Denaud likes Bellantoni and the rest of the coaching staff's energy at Auburn. It's something he took note of during his unofficial visit earlier this season. A commitment date has not yet been decided.