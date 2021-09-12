Report Card: Grading out Auburn's shutout win over Alabama State

It wasn't pretty to start, but Auburn football came away with a 62-0 win on Saturday over Alabama State. But, it was far from perfect and left Bryan Harsin and Auburn with several things to fix heading into next week's big game against Penn State. The grades from Saturday:

Quarterback: B It was not the same stellar performance out of starting quarterback Bo Nix on Saturday against Alabama State. Nix's final statline is damaged by five drops, but Nix also had two throws that Alabama State probably should've intercepted. Nix also fumbled. Nix finished the game 9-of-17 with 108 yards and two touchdowns. While he only threw twice, T.J. Finley looked vastly improved from the Akron game to Saturday. Against Akron Finley looked uncomfortable and not good at all. Against Alabama State he threw a beautiful deep ball for a 49-yard touchdown to Malcolm Johnson Jr. He completed his other pass for seven yards.

Running Backs: A+ It doesn't get better than the performance the Auburn running backs put together. Tank Bigsby ran for 122 yards on 11 carries including a 51-yard touchdown. He was breaking tackles and making strong cuts. Jarquez Hunter set a record with his 94-yard touchdown and got 147 yards on eight carries. Sean Jackson racked up 38 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He's an extremely physical back who is looking like a steal of a walk-on. Jordon Ingram even got a couple of carries and looked extremely shifty and slippery. All around it was a fantastic performance out of the running backs.

Wide Receivers: C+ The receivers didn't have a ton of opportunities to catch passes, with just 19 attempted passes, but the receivers didn't look good in those 19 attempts. Demetris Robertson led the way with three receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns, but no other receiver had more than two catches. There were several drops out of the receivers which cost them a couple of touchdowns in the first half. After a surprisingly strong showing week one, the receivers regressed. They'll need to be better against Penn State.

Tight Ends: B

Nothing too crazy out of the tight ends this week, but it wasn't required out of them. John Samuel Shenker hauled in one pass for eight yards and that was it for the tight ends. They were still used heavily, just not in the passing game.

Offensive Line: B- The offensive line did not look nearly as good this week. They got pushed around at times, which is concerning when it's Alabama State.

The biggest win for the group was avoiding a major injury for Brandon Council. He left the game early with a lower leg injury and went to the medical tent, but was able to return to the game and should be good to go moving forward. He's Auburn's most versatile piece — having starting experience at all five spots — along with being one the best overall blockers. While they avoided injury, the group as a whole is going to need to play better against a much better defensive front in Penn State next weekend.

Defensive Line: B Auburn's defensive line wasn't as dominant against Alabama State as they were against Akron, but it's hard to replicate that type of performance. Even so, they had five tackles for loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries on the day. The EDGE rushers continued to look strong and appear to be a strong suit for this Auburn defense.

Linebackers: A The Zakoby McClain show was in full effect on Saturday. He finished with a team-leading 10 tackles and had a tackle for loss. His counterpart in Owen Pappoe had six tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. Chandler Wooten looked strong, as did Wesley Steiner, Cam Riley and Joko Willis. A good day overall for the linebackers.

Secondary: B+ The coverage out of Auburn's vaunted secondary still left a little to be desired on Saturday. Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles completed 19 of his 27 passes for 130 yards. For a group with as much talent as it has, they should probably be a little better. With that said, Roger McCreary had a pick-six and looked like the future NFL player that he is. The group still needs to be playing better, but it was improved from the Akron game to Saturday.

Special Teams: A+ Yes, Auburn had an offsides penalty on a kickoff and gave up an onside kick to start the second half. It's still an A+ for me. The Tigers blocked a punt and then a field goal, where Nehemiah Pritchett snatched up the ball and took it back for a touchdown. It was the first time since the 2013 Iron Bowl that Auburn blocked a punt and a field goal in the same game. Anders Carlson was 2-for-2 on his field goal attempts and perfect on point-after attempts.