Report Card: Grading Auburn's win over Georgia State

It certainly wasn't a pretty performance on Saturday as Auburn snuck out of Jordan-Hare with a 34-24 victory over Georgia State. Rather than acting as a cleanup game for Auburn before SEC play starts, it showed revealed more issues that the Tigers need to work on. Grades from Saturday:

Colby Wooden and Smoke Monday celebrate a play. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Quarterback: D There's quite a bit to unpack here at quarterback. Bo Nix started the game and looked rough. He was 13-of-27 for 156 yards. Nix was overthrowing receivers and looked lost in the pocket. Then, Bryan Harsin pulled the plug. It was T.J. Finley's time. Finley, to his credit, went 5-of-8 passing on a 98-yard game-winning drive and did what it took to win, but he also missed his fair share of throws, too. Finley finished 9-of-16 with 97 yards and a touchdown. Finley also had one big 16-yard run on the final drive that helped move the chains. Part of the performance lies on the offensive line, which will be touched on a little later, but the quarterbacks didn't put together a strong showing on Saturday.

Running Back: C Georgia State committed to stopping the run on Saturday and for the most part, it worked. Tank Bigsby had just 60 yards on 18 carries and fumbled late in the game. It was Jarquez Hunter who put up the strongest performance with 62 yards on 10 carries. Shaun Shivers returned for Auburn and carried it twice for 29 yards. Same as the quarterback, the offensive line contributed to some of the issues. The group failed to create holes and Auburn's running backs were negatively affected by it.

Wide Receivers: C- Auburn's receivers struggled again on Saturday. The group as a whole had several drops and failed to get open and create separation. The strongest performance came from Kobe Hudson who brought in five of his seven targets for 76 yards. The Tigers receivers will need to start improving quickly for whoever starts at quarterback to be able to succeed.

Tight Ends: A- Nothing too crazy out of the tight ends on Saturday as they weren't heavily in the game plan. But, John Samuel Shenker brought in two passes for 26 yards, including a 19-yard catch on the final drive that was huge. The call probably should've been overturned after review, but it counted and was part of the final stat-line. Luke Deal was targeted once, but Nix airmailed the pass and it wasn't close to catchable.

Offensive Line: D- After looking relatively strong against Penn State, Auburn's offensive line got outplayed by Georgia State. Harsin said after the game that Auburn got "whooped." He didn't single out the offensive line, but I will. They did not look good in pass pro or run blocking, and the quarterbacks and running backs suffered from it. Georgia State finished the game with two sacks and six tackles for loss. The group needs to be better.

Defensive Line: B- Grading out the defense is a little tough. On one hand, they got torched in the first half. But then in the second half, the group dominated Georgia State. Along the defensive line T.D. Moultry racked up nine tackles, half a sack and two tackles for loss. Colby Wooden followed that up with eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Derick Hall got credited for half a sack and Eku Leota had a sack and two tackles for loss. Credit where it's due, Auburn's defensive line made some adjustments at halftime and shut down the Panthers.

Linebackers: B+ The linebackers get a little bit of a boosted grade simply because of the performance of Zakoby McClain. He acted an energizer when he came in for the second half and felt like a big momentum shifter for Auburn. Chandler Wooten led the way for Auburn with 12 tackles and had half a tackle for loss. But, just like the defensive line, the group gets dinged a little bit for the first half performance.

Secondary: B There were a couple instances of blown coverage again for Auburn's secondary. Something needs to be fixed there. I'm not sure what exactly the issue is, but receivers keep getting behind the defense and left wide open. Outside of the several blown coverages, Auburn's secondary played a little bit better this week. The Georgia State receivers were still creating a little more separation than you'd like, but the play was better out of the secondary. The grade gets a boost from a B- to a B courtesy of Smoke Monday's pick-six to seal Auburn's win.

Special Teams: A There were a couple miscues, such as Ja'Varrius Johnson muffing a punt, a couple of special teams penalties and a missed 40-yard field goal from Anders Carlson. But, with that said, special teams deserves a ton of credit for Auburn winning on Saturday. Carlson put up Auburn's 12 first half points and then Caylin Newton's blocked punt that Barton Lester grabbed for a touchdown was huge for Auburn. And as a kick returner, Nehemiah Pritchett nearly housed one and was great for Auburn.