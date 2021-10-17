Report Card: Grading Auburn's win over Arkansas

Arkansas had the game circled on its calendar — calling it a revenge game after last year. Auburn had different plans. The Tigers left Fayetteville victorious by a score of 38-23. Saturday's ballgame had several big performances, including from some of the most unlikely players and position groups. Handing out the grades from Auburn's win over Arkansas:

Shedrick Jackson on Saturday. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Quarterback: A It was another really strong game for Bo Nix. The hero from the LSU game, Saturday's performance didn't require a series of heroic and historical plays. Instead, Nix sat in the pocket and made throws. Nickel-and-diming Arkansas for the most part, with a couple of well-timed shots down the field. And when Auburn needed to seal it, Nix turned to his always dangerous legs and finished off the game. He finished 21-of-26 with 292 yards and two touchdowns. He added 42 yards on the ground and a touchdown. One of Nix's only blemishes from the game was an interception, but it came on third down and essentially acted as an arm punt for Auburn.

Running Backs: C+ There weren't a ton of great opportunities for Auburn's running backs on Saturday. When they did get good blocking and a good opportunity, they took advantage of them, but they were rare. To be fair to the running backs, a lot of that falls on the offensive line. Tank Bigsby led the way with 68 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Bigsby had a couple of strong runs and juked several defenders out. Jarquez Hunter was a relative non-factor with 10 carries for 27 yards.

Wide Receivers: A Credit where it's due. The wide receivers were heavily critiqued by everyone after the Georgia game. They responded by making big plays, hauling in passes and holding onto the ball. There were only two drops in the game, one of which came from tight end Landen King. Five different receivers got involved and four of them had big contributions in their own way. Shedrick Jackson led the way with five catches for 61 yards. He had a couple of big, aggressive catches that were crucial. Demetris Robertson had a 71-yard touchdown catch. Ja'Varrius Johnson brought in his lone target for a 39-yard touchdown. And Kobe Hudson continued to keep playing strong and proving himself as one of Auburn's top receivers.

Tight Ends: B As previously mentioned, Landen King did have a drop and stumbled after a catch on third down and ended up short of the first down marker. But, King has continued to show his athleticism and ability to make plays. His role will continue to grow. Luke Deal caught four passes for 19 yards. Tyler Fromm caught a pass for 11 yards and John Samuel Shenker brought in a pass for 12 yards.

Offensive Line: C+ The offensive line put together a strong performance in its pass protection. Arkansas wasn't credited with a quarterback hurry nor did they have a sack. The pocket was pretty clean for Nix. But in the run game, they got blown up a lot. They struggled to create holes for the running backs. Two false start penalties from Brandon Council and one from Kilian Zierer hurt the grade.

Defensive Line: A Despite rushing three at times, Auburn's defensive line was able to get pressure onto KJ Jefferson with three quarterback hurries and three sacks on the day. The group did a pretty good job of stopping the run, too. According to PFF, Derick Hall graded out the highest among Auburn's defenders with a grade of 85.4. Tony Fair and Eku Leota graded out highly, too. Statistically, it was Colby Wooden who was strongest, with four tackles and two sacks. The strip-sack from Hall that Marcus Harris pounced on for a touchdown ended up being the momentum-swinger for Auburn.

Linebackers: A- Zakoby McClain continues to be strong while playing a ton of snaps every game. He finished the game with 15 tackles, half a tackle for loss and two pass breakups. PFF graded him out at 69.2. And with Owen Pappoe still nursing a leg injury, Chandler Wooten racked up 10 tackles and continues to be serviceable as the second linebacker.

Secondary: B It was a little tough to grade out the Auburn secondary. On one hand, Treylon Burks had nine catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. But on the other hand, the rest of the Arkansas receivers were mostly limited. Roger McCreary was Auburn's strongest defensive back, grading out at an 82.9 and finishing the game with three pass breakups.

Special Teams: A There was nothing too crazy out of Auburn's special teams. Nothing that would ruin a grade. Oscar Chapman has quietly been really good this season and continued that Saturday with an average of 47.8 yards per punt and one 57-yard punt.