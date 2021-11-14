Report Card: Grading Auburn's meltdown loss against Miss State

It was a tale of two halves in Jordan-Hare on Saturday. Not even that — more so, two totally different games. The defense got shredded and the offense went dormant after dominating Mississippi State in the first half. The Bulldogs scored 40 unanswered points at one point and Auburn wasn't able to work its way back into the game, losing 43-34. Grades from Saturday:

Bryan Harsin during Auburn's loss to Miss State. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Quarterback: B+ Anyone trying to blame the game on the play of quarterback Bo Nix clearly did not pay attention to the game. Nix finished the game 27-of-41 with 377 yards and two touchdowns. He had a couple of errant throws, yes, including getting picked off on Auburn's 2-pt conversion, but this game does not fall on Nix. He should be near the bottom of the blame totem pole. Nix got rolled up on in the second half and played through an ankle injury for a couple of drives before T.J. Finley was inserted into the game. Finley threw an incomplete pass and then was sacked and lost a fumble. The game was pretty much over anyway, but that sealed the deal.

Running Backs: D

For as talented as Auburn's running backs are with Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter and Shaun Shivers, it's mind-boggling how bad the run game has been this season. Yes, a large part of it falls on the offensive line. That group has not been good in run blocking and hasn't helped the backs. But the backs haven't helped themselves, either. When there have been holes, they've failed to see them or hit them fast enough and it's led to issues. Auburn's backs combined for 22 carries and 60 yards (2.7 yards per carry) on Saturday, with a Bigsby touchdown. The backs (and the offensive line) have got to be better. Especially when Auburn has a big lead and wants to chew the clock by running the ball.



Wide Receivers: A- Saturday's game against Miss State might've been the best game the Auburn wide receivers have had all season. Outside of a Demetris Robertson drop, the group was fantastic. Kobe Hudson hauled in eight passes for 107 yards, including an insane one-handed touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone. Nix seemed to have a really strong connection with Ja'Varrius Johnson, who had four receptions for 102 yards. Johnson also caught a screen and took it 57 yards for a touchdown before later being ruled a run. Either way, he still made a big play. Shedrick Jackson even made a big play on the first drive with a 48-yard catch.

Tight Ends: C It was an average performance out of Auburn's tight ends. A couple of good plays, including a Luke Deal touchdown, but nothing outstanding. John Samuel Shenker stopped a little early on a route late in the game and ended up dropping a pass because of it.

Offensive Line: C- It was a pretty average game from the offensive line. The pass blocking was pretty good overall as Miss State had two sacks and two quarterback hurries. But the run blocking was atrocious. The backs didn't have many holes to run through and Miss State ended with four tackles for loss.

Defensive Line: D+ It's tough to grade out the defensive line. There were two sacks and no quarterback hurries. But it's hard to harshly grade the Auburn defensive line when Derek Mason only rushed three or four most of the game. This group doesn't have a Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, it can't be expected to get pressure just rushing the three. I'll give the group a just below-average D+ grade, but this one feels like it's more on Mason.

Linebackers: C+ With Owen Pappoe out, Zakoby McClain had to continue to play a ton of snaps and the pressure was back on Chandler Wooten. McClain finished with a game-high 14 tackles, including half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Wooten had 10 tackles, half a tackle for loss and two pass breakups. The issue for the linebackers came from a lot of short passes from Miss State where the linebackers dropped into coverage and were a step or two behind.

Secondary: F Similar to the defensive line, a lot of the blame should fall on Mason and not the players. Sitting back in zone and rushing three was not getting the job done. The corners could only do so much, but it still was an unacceptably bad performance. Miss State quarterback Will Rogers finished the game 44-of-55 with 415 yards and six touchdowns. 271 of those yards and five of the touchdowns came in the second half. He threw two incompletions in the second half. Auburn's secondary could not stop the Air Raid.

Special Teams: F Yes, I understand Oscar Chapman had a fantastic game which included a punt downed at the 2-yard line. He doesn't deserve to be lumped in with an F. But that's the special teams grade. Anders Carlson was way off on a 55-yard field goal attempt. With how he's been kicking recently, Auburn probably should have just punted and instead, Mississippi State got good field position. Then on his next kick, the offensive line got blown up and his 35-yard attempt was blocked. There were two penalties on kickoffs for Auburn. Carlson also kicked one out of bounds. The fake punt attempt didn't work out, and again, Miss State was gifted good field position.

Bonus Grade — Coaching: F For those that read every week, they know I don't usually grade the coaches — just the position groups. But a historically bad loss cannot go unnoticed. Mason didn't make adjustments on defense and the Bulldogs shredded them because of it. The offense went dormant, again. Special teams was sloppy, too. And what was behind the decision to go for two when down 43-28? Kick the extra point and make it an eight-point game. By going for two and failing, you essentially knock yourself out of the game and it becomes tough to keep the players in it for a comeback attempt. Keep it at an eight-point game and give them something to fight for.