Report Card: Grading Auburn's loss to Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA | The first big test of the Bryan Harsin era arrived on Saturday and the Tigers were unable to take down Penn State in State College. Auburn's loss doesn't fall on one side of the ball or even one position group, with multiple groups struggling on Saturday. A report card from Saturday's loss:

Bo Nix on Saturday. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Quarterback: B- Quarterback Bo Nix has struggled in big-time road games, that's no secret. Auburn and Bryan Harsin was hoping they could flip the script on that and get a strong performance out of Nix on Saturday. He didn't necessarily play poorly, finishing 21-of-37 with 185 yards, but it also wasn't an incredible performance out of Nix by any means. He got bailed out by a Penn State defender who bobbled and dropped a would-be pick-six at the end of the first half. He also had two instances of a receiver open in the end zone on a big play and couldn't connect with them. Nix didn't benefit from great receiver play, which included some drops and several other issues, but it also certainly wasn't an awe-inspiring performance out of Nix.

Running Backs: A One of the lone major bright spots on Saturday, Tank Bigsby took care of business as expected. The sophomore back had yet to play in a true road atmosphere up to this point in his career, but the spotlight was not too big for him. He finished with 23 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. When Auburn needed to, they could look to him to carry a drive. And when he got tired, freshman Jarquez Hunter came in and looked just fine, too. Hunter carried it nine times for 63 yards. The two looked strong and honestly, they should've gotten the ball a little more in the first half.

Wide Receivers: C All of those preseason concerns about the wide receivers look to be pretty justified after Saturday's game. Penn State had Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington creating separation and making big plays. Auburn didn't have a big-time receiver making big-time plays out there. Demetris Robertson had five receptions for 23 yards. His speed is supposed to be a weapon but he was primarily used on short, East-to-West plays, rather than going down the field. It didn't work overly well. Kobe Hudson led the way in terms of yardage with four catches for 66 yards including one incredible snag which ended up going for 36 yards. But obviously, everyone will point to that fumble to open up the second half. An unnecessary trick play where Auburn tried to get too cute to open the half, in my opinion, but the fumble ultimately lies on Hudson who just dropped the ball trying to reverse course. The starting X, Shedrick Jackson was targeted eight times. He hauled in just two of those targets for a total of six yards. He stumbled on one play that probably should've gone for a big gain. His play needed to be better. The play of the receivers needed to be better. At the end of the day, Penn State had playmakers at receiver and Auburn didn't.

Tight End: A The tight ends continued to be involved heavily in the offense in a mix of blocking and routes. Ole Reliable, as Auburn's players call John Samuel Shenker, was just that. He very well may have been Auburn's best receiver on Saturday, hauling in five passes for 62 yards. I'm still waiting to see some of the others get more involved in the passing game, but it was another encouraging performance out of Shenker.

Offensive Line: B- Auburn's offensive line gave up five quarterback hurries, but no sacks in Saturday's game. They didn't dominate at the line of scrimmage all game long, but they also didn't look horrible. I think last year's unit would've been much worse. In the second half when Auburn went 75 yards in 15 plays in a drive that lasted over 7 minutes, Auburn's offensive line was imposing its will towards the end and paving a way for Bigsby to run. Brodarious Hamm was the only one tagged with a penalty, getting hit with two false start penalties. The group struggled in pass pro, especially early in the game, but it wasn't a bad performance by any means out of the group.

Defensive Line: D- The only thing saving this from being a F was Auburn's relatively successful shutdown of Noah Cain and the run game. He carried 19 times for just 45 yards and a touchdown. Now, with that said, talk about a disaster when it came to pass plays. There was one quarterback hurry all game. It came from LB Zakoby McClain. Auburn's defensive line generated zero quarterback hurries. Zero sacks. Inexcusable. Penn State's offensive line isn't known to be a strength, in fact, it's a weakness of the Nittany Lions. The fact that the group couldn't do anything to disrupt Sean Clifford and get him out of rhythm was obviously a huge issue on Saturday, but it's a troubling sign for a team that still has to play against Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama's offensive line. The group is going to need to get better quick, fast and in a hurry because another repeat performance like Saturday's won't cut it.

Linebackers: C+ First off, Chandler Wooten's performance should be noted. Some, including myself, were unsure how helpful he'd be this year. Well, when Owen Pappoe went down with an injury and McClain got hit with a questionable targeting call, he stepped up. Wooten finished with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, one of which was on a huge third down that kept Auburn in the game. Auburn's linebackers did a good job attacking the line of scrimmage and limiting the run, but struggled in coverage. Part of this falls on the safeties, it's not all the linebackers, but Penn State tight end Brenton Strange had four receptions for 71 yards. I'm not sure he had anyone within five yards of him on any catch. The defense somehow just kept forgetting he was on the field and he was left uncovered. it depends on the coverage whether or not the linebackers or safeties are responsible for the tight end, but either way, Auburn's got to do a better job keeping track of the tight ends.

Secondary: F Yeah, talk about a disaster. What was pegged as the biggest strength of this team in the offseason was a big part in the reason the team lost. Some of it goes back to the defensive line generating zero pressure. I get that the corners can't be asked to stay in coverage for 10 seconds. But at times they weren't. And yet, the Penn State receivers were still wide open with no one even in the vicinity. During Penn State's six-play, 88-yard drive that took just over 2 minutes, Auburn had several instances of blown coverage that led to big chunk plays for the Nittany Lions. Not only were players left completely wide open at times, but the receivers were just simply beating Auburn's corners. They were getting separation and finding ways to get open against Auburn's top corners.

Special Teams: A Nothing too special or impactful impacted this week's special teams grade. Anders Carlson went two-for-two on his field goal attempts. Knocking down 45- and 43-yard attempts. Whether or not he should've attempted the 43-yard field goal in the fourth is another question, but Carlson knocked it down nonetheless. Punter Oscar Chapman put together one of his stronger performances as an Auburn Tiger. His four punts averaged 48.5 yards, with one 53-yard punt and two punts downed inside the 20-yard line.