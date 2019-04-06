MINNEAPOLIS — Auburn won't win a national championship in 2019. But the Tigers won't let that take away from all they accomplished.

"Some things you can’t take away from us," Horace Spencer said. "They took the game away from us, the refs did, but OK, we got rings anyways. We’re decorated as a team. They can’t take that."

Auburn fell to Virginia in as heartbreaking fashion as possible.

But the Tigers will choose to remember all of the glory from the journey to Minneapolis.

There was the SEC Tournament run in Nashville, especially the Tennessee blowout to claim the tournament championship. Nobody thought Auburn was capable of doing that when it started out 2-4 in conference play, or limped to a three-game losing streak midseason. But Auburn did it anyway.

There was the exhilarating first-round win against New Mexico State that could've ended with similar heartbreak to the Virginia loss. But Auburn pulled that one out.

It gave them a chance for a historic run through blue bloods — Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky. Expected to lose any of those three games, the Tigers won them all, some with ease, some in clutch moments. But they won it all the same.

Auburn had its sights set on the Final Four all season long. Once the Tigers made it, they didn't care to settle for anything less than a national championship, but now that it's unattainable, they ooze with pride about all the accomplished along the road to Auburn history.

"Our goal was to come to the Final Four and win a national championship. We were close. I know it’s going to take us a couple days, but sooner or later, we’ll be all right," Jared Harper said. "We made history."

What will Auburn's players remember from the experience?

"My brothers. I love all my brothers. I’m going to miss playing with Bryce, Malik, Horace and all the seniors," Anfernee McLemore said. "I’m just going to miss all those guys knowing I probably won’t be able to play basketball with them again. They’re just like my family."

"Just how close everybody is and how much fun we had. It’s been a great run, but I hate it ended like that," Austin Wiley said.

"Just the way we came together honestly," Samir Doughty said. "We came together like no program has ever came together. Really, how hard we played. That’s what I’m going to remember."

"Rapping and singing with my teammates," Spencer said. "Just enjoying ourselves. All the off-court moments. All of it on the court. Everything we did as a unit. All the memories we shared."

When Bruce Pearl went to the locker room after the game, he didn't want his players to think about how the game ended.

He wanted them to remember everything they did to get there.

It won't be easy to put all that unfolded against Virginia behind them. But it's much easier knowing all Auburn did — all the things Auburn has never done before.

"Coach did a good job of letting us know what we have accomplished. It kinda cheered us up and made us realize we’ve came a long way as a team," Bryce Brown said. "God has blessed us as a team. I know tomorrow or a week from now all the history we’ve done. I’m just glad to do it with these great group of guys. It’s been a hell of a ride."