There’s was also the matter of recruiting prospects in the 2024 and 25 classes, hosting them for unofficial visits and the Tigers’ huge Junior Day last Saturday.

It was a whirlwind for Freeze, who was hired Nov. 28 and immediately jumped into recruiting for the 2023 class, recruiting in the transfer portal and building a staff.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze has been a college head coach for a decade but has never experienced a stretch like the last two months at Auburn.

“No. Never,” said Freeze of a comparable experience. “Truthfully, as much as I hate to admit, I was ill-prepared -- not for grind, I'm not afraid of that. It's just a new world.”

The early signing period and transfer portal have made December and January crucial months for talent acquisition.

Freeze led the charge as Auburn signed 12 transfers and added 12 more prospects to the ’23 class to boost AU’s team ranking to 16th nationally.

Nine of the final 12 commitments in the ’23 class were flipped from other schools including Ohio State, FSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Miami.

“Just to see him go on the road and crush it in some of the top high schools in the South and then to come back and these kids, the schools that we went to, we got them to come to Junior Day or come on campus,” said linebacker coach Josh Aldridge who followed Freeze from Liberty. “Just to kinda knock it out of the park and get in it. Some of them we were already in the race. Some of them, we had to get in the race.

“I think a huge part of that is Coach Freeze, he’s a real relationship-driven coach. He[’s not a CEO head coach that’s standoffish and is only going to see you at practice and stuff like that. It was cool for me to see that. I knew that already because we had worked together. But you give him the same size stick as everybody else to fight with and he’s going to crush it.”

With the entire month of February a dead period, Freeze can finally spend more time getting to know his players, 21 of which enrolled in January thanks to the hard work of him and his staff.

“There’s no more important thing,” said Freeze of recruiting. “I would love to stay that I knew our team better. But the current roster demanded that we hit it hard. I just wasn’t afforded the opportunity to sit in the office and do anything else other than recruit.

“So we hit it hard. How much can you really do in two and a half weeks? It’s hard to really say how much we closed the gap on the teams that you’re trying to catch, but I do believe that we improved ourselves.”