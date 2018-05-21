Memphis head coach Mike Norvell just happened to get his start as a graduate assistant under Gus Malzahn at Tulsa. Last spring, Malzahn and Chip Lindsey visited a Memphis practice and then the whole staff made the trip up for a multi-school summer camp.

NASHVILLE | Marcus Woodson and Kevin Steele first crossed paths in South Carolina when Woodson was at Charleston Southern and Steele at Clemson.

“This profession is all about relationships and I was fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time to come to Auburn, and I’m just so excited,” Woodson said. “I think I’m the luckiest defensive back coach in the country with the timing of me becoming a part of the staff and just the way everything happened.

“I was highly recommended by Mike Norvell, who is a close friend of Coach Malzahn; they’ve worked together before and got a lot of respect for each other. That just opened up a door for me to be able to come, and I’m very fortunate.”

Woodson joined Auburn’s staff as a secondary coach on Jan. 3. He works mainly with the cornerbacks and nickels with veteran secondary coach Greg Brown spending most of his time with the safeties..

“It’s been an easy transition,” Woodson said. “The best part about my job are the men I get to go to work with everyday. Because of that they’ve really embraced me and walked me in.

“Coach Malzahn, I feel, one of the best things that he’s done is put together a great staff of guys that are good examples for our kids — great husbands, great fathers — and because of that there’s no egos involved with the staff. That allows me to just come in right away and have good chemistry with the staff.”

The 37-year old Woodson, who played collegiately at Ole Miss, has aspirations to one day be a defensive coordinator and eventually a head coach. But his focus right now is on Auburn’s secondary and recruiting.

“I just want to be the best defensive back coach I can be for Coach Malzahn and Coach Steele and learn from Coach Steele,” Woodson said. “Obviously with his resume’ and his experience as a coordinator, he’s highly respected.

“To get a chance to sit at the table in the same room with him as well as Coach Greg Brown and Coach Rodney Garner and Coach Travis Williams, it’s a great situation for me to grow personally and professionally.”