"It'd probably be solely based on relationships," Lawrence said. "(Bruce Pearl) has a good relationship with even a lot of his former players and current players, they speak highly of him and you know he’s always there for them for whatever they need."

Lawrence is transferring after three seasons with the Commodores. His commitment to a new school will be made based on one factor.

"It was great, I enjoyed my time here with Bruce Pearl," Lawrence said. "They treated me like family, so it's been a great weekend."

After three seasons in Nashville, the 6-foot-4 wing knows what he's wants — and Auburn can provide it.

Lawrence has NBA dreams and has taken notice of the players that Pearl has put in the league recently.

"That's been huge," Lawrence said. "That's ultimately where I want to go. Seeing guys like Isaac (Okoro), Sharife (Cooper) and those guys make come through and make it, it kind of tells you that BP knows what he's doing here."

Auburn lacked consistent wing scoring last season. Lawrence, who averaged 13.2 points per game on 50 percent shooting, believes he can solve the problem.

"It's exciting being one of the go-to scorers on a good team," Lawrence said. "So it's definitely something to think about. They basically laid out how I'd fit in and it looks like a good situation."

Lawrence averaged 1.167 points per possession on spot-up chances which ranked in the 90th percentile per Synergy Sports.

"I think I would fit perfectly just doing stuff on and off the ball, whether it's coming off ball screens, cutting back door, I think I can do a lot of that. With the pieces they have here, I think I'd be a perfect fit."

Lawrence grew up in Macon, Ga., as did new assistant coach Corey Williams. It made for a great connection between them and Lawrence's mother.

"I met him (Williams), he's actually a good guy," Lawrence said. "He spent a lot of time with my son ... him and my mom, they were able to talk about connections they have there, but he seems like a pretty good guy."

Lawrence is big on relationships, and his relationship with both Pearls is a key in his recruitment. Bruce is his lead recruiter with Steven assisting him.

"(Steven's) a pretty good guy," Lawrence said. "Like Bruce, he made me feel like I was at home. Whatever I needed, he helped me just as far as getting here, traveling -- going to the gym, if I needed anything he was there to help. It seems like everyone here is big on relationships. I think that's what ultimately allows them to land a lot of their players."

Auburn was Lawrence's first visit and he does not currently have any other visits planned. Lawrence plans to commit "hopefully fairly soon."