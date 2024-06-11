"I thought it went great, finally getting to work with Coach (Kent) Austin and Coach (Jesse) Stone was a big part of this process," McWhorter said. "I’m just ready to see where it goes from here."

Brodie McWhorter , who's rated as the No. 137 overall recruit in the country and a top-10 quarterback, was in Auburn to workout under a couple of coaches.

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class was on campus Sunday.

Holding over 25 offers, the quarterbacks coach Austin was the one to extend McWhorter an offer when the 6-foot-2 quarterback visited earlier this year. That relationship has grown not just with Austin, but with Stone as well.

"They’re awesome, the relationships they’ve built with me, not even on the field, just off the field," McWhorter said. "They’re family guys, so that’s huge to me, because for the next 3-4 years they’d be my family away from family."

What sticks out the most about Auburn?

"They treat you like you’re their own son and just the development part of it," McWhorter said. "You see the history of it, Coach Austin is a quarterback guy himself, I just feel like that’s a big part of this process. Coach (Hugh) Freeze, a huge quarterback guy. That’s huge because when you’re playing for the guy who calls plays, you’re gonna succeed."

This weekend was the first chance McWhorter had gotten to sit down with Freeze, and right off the bat, Freeze impressed.

"He absolutely loves me, he tells my dad that I can spin the ball," McWhorter said. "Good first impressions, he’s a great coach, great guy. He’s a great coach but I feel like he’s an even better person."

McWhorter plays his high school ball at Cass, where he takes snaps from Auburn offensive line commit Kail Ellis. There's been a constant nudge toward Auburn from his high school center.

"Everyday he asks me if I’m ready to be a Tiger," McWhorter said. "I texted him when I was on campus [Sunday] morning because I knew he was coming by. He texted me ‘Have you committed yet?’ I was like ‘No, not yet.’ That’s my dog, he’s my center, he’s my brother, the guy that pushes me more than anyone."