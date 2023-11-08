"We call it the dead zone," Keionte Scott said. "That's just how we go about it. We practice like that. When they get in there, we just call it the dead zone. Us versus them. Who wants it more."

The Tigers gave up no points. And while inside the 20-yard line is called the red zone by most, Auburn's defense labels it differently.

With a 16-point advantage in the fourth quarter on Saturday against Nashville, Auburn's defense did what they do best: bend but not break. The Commodores drove the ball 79 yards on an eye-popping 16 plays, taking nine-plus minutes off the clock, taking the ball down to Auburn's 14-yard line.

Ron Robert's defense has been solid in that zone this season, leading the SEC in opponent conversions by allowing just 21 scores in 28 attempts inside the 20. And, on those 21 scores, seven have been field goals. That stat will be vital in Saturday's matchup against Arkansas and K.J. Jefferson. The Razorbacks ranked fourth in FBS in red zone conversions, scoring on 27-of-28 attempts, including 18 touchdowns.

"We know we can't let anybody score on us down there," Justin Rogers said.

The Tigers' secondary, a tight-knit group that has played a lot together have also set their own goals besides holding teams to a field goal inside the red zone. Against the Commodores, Nehemiah Pritchett got his first interception of the season, joining the other five mainstays to snatch one this year.

That pick meant he could finally fill his name on the list that they all want to be on.

"It started in fall camp," Pritchett said. "We got like a list of turnovers. And everyone has just been hunting to get on that list. That's been our motivation to keep getting turnovers."

And Scott and his teammates know that facing Auburn's secondary is a Catch-22 situation for opposing quarterbacks on who they want to go after.

"It's a gamble wherever you let the ball go to in that area," he said. "We've got guys that can take it away. It's a great defensive back group. We all take it as a challenge. Wherever the ball comes to, that's the quarterback saying that's where he feels like his best opportunity is to get the ball completed. It's fun to play in and fun to be around those guys every day."