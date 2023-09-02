"It felt good," Ashford said. "Obviously, you always want to be the starter. But Payton's done a great job, and I look at him like a brother. We come out there every day and just know we're out here to make each other better and do whatever we can to help this team win. Whatever I can do to help this team and whatever my role is, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

So far, so good. Playing in the backup role, Ashford used his most dangerous weapon, his legs, to rush for three touchdowns, all of them in the second quarter, as the Tigers pulled away from UMass in a 59-14 win.

AUBURN | After naming Payton Thorne the starting quarterback during fall camp, Hugh Freeze was adamant that if Robby Ashford handled everything well, he could still be a big part of Auburn's offense.

Ashford started his scoring spree on the first play of the second quarter, running it in untouched from 10 yards out to put Auburn up 17-7. He returned to the end zone just four minutes later from a yard out. Ashford got the hat trick at the 4:42 mark by stretching for the pylon, barely reaching it to give the Tigers a 31-7 lead.

It was the third-straight drive that Ashford capped with a touchdown run.

After ending the season as the starter last season, in which he threw for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 709 yards and seven more scores, Ashford said getting the news that he would be backing up was hard. He admitted that he was down on himself for a few days, questioning whether he was good enough to play at this level.

He picked himself up and proved what Freeze has always said: he's an essential part of this offense.

"Every press conference I have been in, I have said, 'Robby Ashford is vital to us winning football games,'" Freeze said. "I don't know how else to say it. He is vital to us winning football games. I don't know exactly what that's going to look like from week to week, but he's vital to us winning football games, and we need him.

As for the last touchdown, Ashford knew that he had the last defender beat.

"Yeah, I knew I was gonna make that," he said with a smile. "He couldn't run with me. We wanted a little play-action boom, but they covered it. They played it well. But I feel like I add another dimension, something you've got to defend. I saw the pylon, saw the end and was like, 'Yeah, he can't run with me.' So I went and got it."