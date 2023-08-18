Only two players in Auburn history have reached 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Terry Beasley did it in 1970 and Ronney Daniels did it in 1999, but that's the extent of the list. Since becoming a head coach at the collegiate level, Hugh Freeze has produced three in 10 seasons at the helm. He knows Auburn needs to produce another one soon. "We desperately have got to get to that point," Freeze said Thursday. "I don’t know when the last time Auburn had a 1,000 yard receiver. It’s been over a decade, I would think. That’s shocking to me."

Hugh Freeze has developed three 1,000 yard receivers in 10 seasons. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Since Daniels accomplished the feat for the Tigers in 1999, three players have come relatively close. Darvin Adams fell three yards short of the mark in 2009 with 997 yards, before falling short again in 2010 with 963 yards. Sammie Coats had 902 yards in 2013, but no one has touched the 900-yard mark since. Combining the yardage from the top receiver over the last two seasons? Barely scraping over 1,000 yards. "I’ve had very few years where I didn’t have one that was at least close to 1,000, if not over 1,000," Freeze said. "Even at Liberty the last two years, we had Antonio Gandy-Golden who went over." In Freeze's only season as the head coach at Arkansas State in 2011, Dwayne Frampton reached the mark with 1,156 yards receiving. Laquon Treadwell finished the 2015 season with 1,153 yards receiving under Freeze at Ole Miss. Gandy-Golden was the highest out of the three with 1,396 yards in 2019 at Liberty. Even in his last season as the head coach of the Flames, Freeze had a receiver fall just shy, with Demario Douglas getting to 993 yards. Now, Freeze is looking to bring that action to Auburn. In his eyes, there's only one way to do it. "I hope that every recruit that I’m recruiting for receiver is listening to me," Freeze said. "We’ve got to change that here. You got to change it through recruiting and those receivers are a priority for us that are coming into the 2024 and 2025 class."