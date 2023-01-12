It was a busy five days for Hugh Freeze and his staff. A soft period was open for transfers from Jan. 4-8, allowing them to visit Auburn and meet with the staff on campus as the Tigers recruited them. Auburn brought in transfers across several positions from a range of schools and ultimately landed eight commitments from the visits. Let's recap who's off the board, who's left on it and who the newest Tigers are.

Hugh Freeze and his staff picked up six total commitments over the the last week. (Auburn athletics)

OFF THE BOARD The following transfers either visited Auburn or showed interest in recent weeks but have since committed elsewhere.

Linebacker Ahmad McCullough was slated to visit last weekend, but following his visit to Washington State, he committed to the Cougars. The linebacker subsequently cancelled his visit to Auburn.

Auburn was the first stop for offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson out of Eastern Michigan. He visited last week before heading to Missouri a day later. Missouri won him over and he committed Sunday.

Following his visit last week, Auburn was the leader for Rondell Bothroyd, the defensive tackle transfer out of Wake Forest. His next visit to Oklahoma put the Sooners above Auburn and he committed to them in the days following.

When Jamari Thrash visited Auburn, the wide receiver had an idea of where he wanted to transfer. Regardless, Thrash paid a visit to Auburn. Although the Tigers gave him something to think about, it seemed that pulling Thrash away from the mystery school was always gonna be tough. Thrash revealed the other school to be Louisville later in the week, announcing his commitment to the Cardinals.

Tre'Vez Johnson played under coach Wesley McGriff while McGriff was at Florida and it was enough to get Johnson on campus for a visit. The battle for Johnson was between Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina — all schools he'd visited. Johnson chose Missouri on Sunday.

It was down to Auburn, Nebraska and Florida for Micah Mazzccua, who visited Auburn last week. The offensive line transfer out of Baylor picked the Gators on Tuesday.

ON THE BOARD Auburn's already had a productive window in signing several transfers, but Freeze isn't done. The staff is still going after guys at multiple positions of need. The most intriguing position is quarterback. The Tigers still are looking to add a portal QB. While Hugh Freeze and his staff have been keeping tabs on a few guys currently in the portal, they’re also keeping their eyes peeled new portal entrants. The situation here can evolve very quickly.

Auburn already landed one veteran wide receiver in Nick Mardner from Cincinnati, but the Tigers want another. Former Oklahoma State wideout Bryson Green visited campus last week. He grew up an Auburn fan, but that doesn't mean he's a lock for the Tigers. Several schools have expressed interest in Green, who's planning several visits before he makes a decision.

Damien George was an early visitor once the soft period opened, and with each passing day, I expect the traction for George to trend downward. Most of Auburn's transfers have committed in the days following a visit. It's nearing a week since George visited.

TRANSFER SIGNEES Auburn made several additions through the portal in the last week, adding seven transfer players either during the soft period or soon after its conclusion.

Offensive lineman Gunner Britton was first, committing in the middle of his official visit. He's a veteran guy who the Tigers see at left tackle, although there is flexibility in that. Britton has experience at both and started at right tackle for the Hilltoppers this past season.

Mosiah Nasili-Kite was next, making his decision while still on campus. He'll arrive for classes soon, following his Sunday commitment. The Maryland transfer chose Auburn over both TCU and Tennessee.

Choosing between mainly Auburn and Missouri, with Colorado slightly in the mix, DeMario Tolan had his decision Sunday morning. It was Auburn, a school that had recruited the LSU transfer linebacker while he was in high school. He felt as if Auburn was the right fit for him, even after visiting Missouri.

Lawrence Johnson couldn't be more excited to be an Auburn Tiger. He had spent five seasons at Purdue in the Big Ten and was ready for an upgrade in competition. Johnson knew he wanted to play in the SEC, honing in on two programs as favorites — Auburn and Ole Miss. Sunday morning, Johnson revealed his choice to be Auburn and credits the environment as one of the main contributors to his decision.

Auburn needed a veteran wide receiver and Nick Mardner can fill that role for the Tigers. He played for four years between Hawaii and Cincinnati, spending his final year at Hawaii being coached by Marcus Davis. Mardner visited Cal before Auburn and had narrowed it down to the two programs. The Monday following his Auburn visit, he announced the Tigers had won him over.

Brian Battie got it done in a hurry. He visited Auburn for a few hours Sunday and committed Monday. The USF transfer had quite the productive season for the Bulls in 2022, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. He adds another playmaker to a running back room featuring Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb,

Speaking of getting it done in a hurry, Avery Jones might have upset Bret Bielema when he flipped his commitment to Auburn from Illinois Tuesday. Jones was a consistent starter for the Pirates in three seasons with East Carolina and provides an experienced center that Auburn needed for next season.

Justin Rogers has SEC experience, spending the previous three seasons with Kentucky. In those three seasons, Rogers recorded 62 tackles and three sacks. He became Auburn's 11th commit Thursday when he picked the Tigers over other programs like LSU and Alabama. He's a plug-and-play type of guy along the defensive line, someone that fits Auburn's needs at the position.