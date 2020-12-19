AuburnSports - Recruiting: Profiling the candidates

With the Tigers zeroing in on some top targets, AuburnSports.com takes a look at their recruiting acumen and how they would fit in at Auburn. Coaches listed in alphabetical order:

NEAL BROWN, West Virginia head coach

Brown was hired as West Virginia’s head coach in January of 2019 so he’s had two full recruiting classes. His 2020 class ranked 29th in the nation and fourth in the Big 12. His 2021 class is ranked just 43rd nationally and fourth in the conference. The current class includes just 16 commitments, however, and ranks 20th nationally in average stars. Brown told reporters this week that his plan was to sign a smaller class this year to take advantage of the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule. West Virginia doesn’t have a large recruiting base and transfers have always been a big part of their success.

BILL CLARK, UAB head coach

Clark was a very successful high school coach for 17 years before beginning his college career as the defensive coordinator at South Alabama, then spending a year as the head coach at Jacksonville State before moving on to UAB. The Blazer signed the No. 9 2021 class in Conference USA, its highest finish in the last four years, but has won two conference titles and a bowl game during that stretch.

TONY ELLIOTT, Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach

Elliott was recognized by Rivals in 2015 as one the nation’s top 25 recruiters. He’s built a strong running back room during his nine years at Clemson including Wayne Gallman, who is currently with the N.Y. Giants, and Travis Etienne, who projects as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s helped the Tigers finish with top 10 classes over the last several seasons including No. 2 in 2020. His haul in 2015 included wide receivers Deon Cain and Ray Ray McCloud out of Tampa, Fla. and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt out of Suwanee, Ga.

BILLY NAPIER, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach

Louisiana only signed 10 players in the early period last week, but ranked 87th in the nation in 2020 and more importantly, second in the Sun Belt. Napier helped Louisiana to the third-best class in the conference in 2019. He’s served as an assistant at two recruiting powerhouses — Clemson and Alabama. As the wide receivers coach with the Tide, he played a big part in the signings of Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy, and was a part of three No. 1 and one No. 2 class in four years. As the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at Clemson, he helped bring in Tajh Boyd.

STEVE SARKISIAN, Alabama offensive coordinator

Sarkisian has seven years of experience as a head coach at Washington and USC. The Huskies had just one top 20 class from 2010-13, finishing 18th in 2013. He did guide USC to the No. 10 class in 2014 shortly after being hired and then the No. 1 class in 2015. The 15 class included quarterback Sam Darnold. At Alabama, he led the way in signing 5-star quarterback Bryce Young in the 2020 class.

KEVIN STEELE, Auburn defensive coordinator and interim head coach

Steele has had a hand in evaluating and recruiting all of Auburn’s defensive players over the last four years. He’s been the main recruiter for a few guys including Nehemiah Pritchett, Romello Height and Lee Hunter. He’s got a long resume that includes four years as Baylor’s head coach and assistant stints at Nebraska, Florida State, Clemson and Alabama to name a few. He played a key part in the Tide’s No. 1 overall class in 2008. He also helped Florida State to a No. 3 finish in 2004 and No. 2 in 2005.

BRENT VENABLES, Clemson defensive coordinator

Venables has coached at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson, and been a key part of elite classes with the Sooners and Tigers over the last 20 years. He was a part of seven top 10 classes at Oklahoma including 4th in 2003, 3rd in 2005 and 6th in 2008. He’s been a part of six top 10 classes at Clemson including 4th in 2015 and 2nd in 2020. Some of the top prospects he’s brought in include 5-star DT Christian Wilkins in 2015, 5-star LB Trenton Simpson in 2020 and 5-star LB Barrett Carter in 2021.

BONUS: MARIO CRISTOBAL, Oregon head coach. Agreed to a contract extension on Thursday.

In is four season with the Ducks, Cristobal signed the No. 13 class in 2018, No. 7 in 2019, No. 9 in 2020 and No. 5 in 2021. As offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama, he was part of the No. 1 classes in 2014 and 16 and the No. 2 class in 2015. He’s signed a number of elite offensive tackles during his career including 5-star Cam Robinson in 2014, 5-star Alex Leatherwood in 2015, 5-star Jonah Williams in 2016 and 5-star Kingsley Suamataia in 2021.

BONUS: LANE KIFFIN, Ole Miss head coach. Not currently scheduled to meet with Auburn’s search committee.

In his first full class at Ole Miss, Kiffin finished No. 17 in the 2021 team rankings. He’s been a part of a number of elite classes including No. 3 in 2003 and No. 1 in 2004, 05 and 06 at USC. His lone Tennessee class finished No. 10 after just a couple of months on the job. As head coach at USC, his classes were No. 1 in 2010, No. 4 in 2011, No. 8 in 2012 and No. 13 in 2013. He was part of two No. 1 class and one No. 2 in three years as an assistant at Alabama and pulled in the No. 1 class in Conference USA in 2019 as the FAU head coach.