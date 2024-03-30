Marcus Davis is working in the Sunshine State for the 2026 class. Auburn's already got one commit from the area in Denarius Gray, but the Tigers are working on several more. Two targets from the region were alongside Gray during his visit, as Calvin Russell and Malachi Toney both visited Thursday. Here are some quick quotes from all three on their visit.

Auburn commit Denarius Gray was back on campus Thursday. (Rivals.com)

On how things went: Gray: "I loved it. They had a slight practice today. Got to sit down, talk with Coach Marcus. I had a great time. Toney: "It’s a great facility, it’s definitely updated. It looks good seeing the final touches on the facility. Russell: "It was great. The environment, the coaching staff was showing love."

On wide receivers coach Marcus Davis: Russell: "Nice, genuine dude. I already can tell he knows how to develop from watching practice and I feel like we can have a great relationship going." Toney: "He’s been recruiting me since I was a freshman. He’s a great coach. This is his first year going on his second year, he’s gonna have a big impact on the recruiting class. He recruited one of the top receivers in this class, Cam Coleman, he’s gonna continue to recruit the best guys in classes." On Cam Coleman: Russell: "Me and Cam Coleman, I think we got a similar body frame. I feel like if he gets on the field, I know I could at Auburn, too." Gray: "He’s doing really good for a freshman, he’s gonna do good this year."

Gray was the second recruit to commit to Auburn out of the 2026 class, when he pledged to the Tigers on Jan. 1. Thursday was his first trip to Auburn since committing and the wide receiver covered why he decided the Tigers were the right fit. "I’d say my relationship with Coach Marcus (Davis) and Coach Hugh Freeze," Gray said. "They’re building something special here and I want to be a part of it."