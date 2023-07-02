The recruiting dead period is here. While there won't be any visitors on campus for the next several weeks due to NCAA regulations, there's still going to be action in the world of recruiting. Prospects are narrowing down schools, planning out official visits and some are making commitments. Let's run through some of Auburn's highest targets and the latest on each.

DJ Barber had Auburn as his No. 1 school in mid June. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

DEFENSIVE LINE Committed: None Targets: Jeremiah Beaman, Malik Blocton, Kamarion Franklin, TJ Lindsey, William Echoles. Several SEC schools are still pushing hard for Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman, including Auburn. He'll officially visit Auburn the weekend of the Iron Bowl, as he continues to listen to other schools like Auburn, LSU and Georgia. Chances for a flip are slim right now, probably less than 10%. Malik Blocton has a decision date set for July 8 and is picking between Auburn, Florida and Texas. It felt like Florida gained some momentum this spring, but Auburn might have the best chance to land the Pike Road, Ala., native. I'll give Auburn an 80% chance to land Blocton. Five-star Kamarion Franklin is down to Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee. He'll visit Auburn unofficially in late July, but stated that the five are all relatively close. Let's go 20% chance for Auburn to land Franklin at the moment. TJ Lindsey officially visited Auburn in early June, his first of several officials in the month. While Auburn impressed on his visit, I feel like there are some other schools in front of the Tigers at the moment. I'll say 15% chance to land Lindsey, currently. It should be noted that William Echoles camped at Auburn in early June as an offensive lineman, but the Tigers expressed potential interest in him at defensive line. He could be a name to monitor heading into the fall, but it's early for Echoles.

LINEBACKER Committed: Joseph Phillips Targets: Sterling Dixon, Demarcus Riddick, Wyatt Simmons, DJ Barber, Bradley Shaw Joseph Phillips was likely headed to Georgia before Auburn swooped in and changed his mind. Auburn's trying to flip several recruits, specifically at the linebacker position. Sterling Dixon showed up a couple of times in the spring, but has since shut down his recruitment following his official visit to Alabama. Meanwhile, Auburn's been trying to make moves with Demarcus Riddick, the Georgia commit from Clanton, Ala. He was on campus in June, but Alabama might pose a bigger threat to flip him from Georgia as of now. Auburn's chances to flip him are less than 15% currently. Wyatt Simmons has a family connection to linebackers coach Josh Aldridge, which could play in Auburn's favor at some point down the road, but Simmons has kept his recruitment relatively private. One of several standouts from Clay-Chalkville is DJ Barber, who's announcing his decision in early July. When Barber visited Auburn in mid-June, he named the Tigers his leader and with the decision looming, I'll give Auburn a 90% chance to land Barber. Bradley Shaw hasn't visited Auburn in some time, but is looking to set up an official visit in early season. Notre Dame, Alabama and Arkansas are some other contenders but it's too early to figure out where Auburn truly stands. He'll likely be back on campus at the end of July.