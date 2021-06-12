Recent offeree, camp MVP returning for OV
Camden Brown arrived at Auburn’s camp on Thursday receiving an offer just a little over a month ago.
Brown exited camp with his Auburn offer and being named the camp MVP for the day.
“It was great to come all the way from Florida to put on,” Brown said after winning MVP.
Brown competed alongside over 300 different campers to earn the MVP award.
“That I always finished just played out like I was that dude already and just be great,” Brown said was the reasoning behind being named MVP.
Just a day after winning MVP, Brown announced on Twitter his plans to return to Auburn for an official visit June 25-27th.
After camp, Brown went through an unofficial visit, touring the facilities and meeting more with the coaching staff.
“It was kind of good and impressive, better than I thought it would be,” Brown said. “But it was a great experience. Building a relationship with coach Williams and coach Mason, it’s great.”
Receivers coach Cornelius Williams spent the most time with Brown.
“He’s a cool dude. Feel like we’re gonna build a great bond together and stuff like that,” Brown said.
Brown also got the opportunity to meet with Bryan Harsin after camp.
“Oh yes, I talked to him today,” Brown said. “He’s a cool dude and he looked me in the eye and I looked him in the eye so it was just respect at first sight.”
A 3-star receiver in the class of 2022 out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Brown currently holds 13 offers.
But of his 13 offers, Brown says Auburn is currently at the top.
“They the best school that’s been showing the most love and stuff,” Brown said about Auburn.
Brown has already taken unofficial visits to Florida State and UCF.
