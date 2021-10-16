Receivers do their job in win

"Just focus," the receiver said. "Just really focusing in on the little details, the fundamentals, getting back to those things."

After a baffling performance against Georgia last week in which the Tigers had nearly as many drops as catches, the unit came through with its best game of the season, resulting in a 38-23 upset victory over No. 19 Arkansas in Fayetteville. So, Demetris Robertson, what was the difference against the Razorbacks? Unsurprisingly, he used the same word that many had used all week.

AUBURN | If you see an Auburn receiver walking around town with a bit of an extra hop in his step this week, allow it. He deserves it.

Yes, focus. It was there early as the Tigers marched down the field on the opening drive for a touchdown. On five completions, Bo Nix found as many receivers. A nine-yard pass to Kobe Hudson, Auburn's most reliable receiver, started it off. Nix then hit Robertson, Luke Deal, Tank Bigsby and, finally, Ja'Varrius Johnson for a wide-open, 39-yard touchdown.

A perfect start. It continued into the early part of the second half as well as the Tigers took momentum. Following a fourth-down stop in Tigers' territory, Mike Bobo dialed up the perfect play, and Nix hit Robertson in stride for a 71-yard score and 11-point lead that the Tigers wouldn't surrender.

So you are sure there was nothing new that the Tigers did this week during practice, Coach Harsin? Nope. Well, maybe a little.

"There's a few things we did drill-wise, but overall you know what you're capable of doing, just go out there and do it," Harsin said. "It's just doing your job at the wide receiver position on that side of the ball. That was the message this week."

The message worked, and all the detractors that came out last week have disappeared for the moment. Auburn's receivers made play after play, keeping the offense on the field and allowing the running game to get going enough to seal the deal in the fourth quarter. Yet, it is Harsin, so he wouldn't let the question go by without using that singular word.

"It's more about the extra work and focus that the players are doing amongst themselves," he said.

For the Tigers, that needs to continue as they try and build on a possible great season.