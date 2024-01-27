Turns out, he had more than enough reason to be worried.

"Mississippi State is gonna be running to the boards tomorrow," the Auburn coach said on Friday. "Our smaller guards — and we'll play two or three smaller guards out there — have gotta do a better job of keeping them off the boards."

Bruce Pearl was worried about Mississippi State being able to dominate the offensive glass against Auburn on Saturday.

In a game where each possession was critical, the Bulldogs out-manned the Tigers, playing more physically than Pearl's squad in almost every aspect. At one point during the first half, State had brought down nine offensive boards while the Tigers had zero. Cameron Matthews was having his way in the paint after missed shots, coming down with five alone.

He also came up with the play of the game. With the Bulldogs holding a two-point lead with 3:50 to go, Matthews missed his second free throw. The ball hit the floor, and he scooped it up and made a layup to turn it into a two-possession game.

Auburn got the lead to one after a Denver Jones three-pointer with 2:52 to go but could never get over the hump to take the lead.

There are many reasons for the Tigers dropping the game, including shooting just 33.9 percent from the floor and 25 percent from behind the three-point line, but 12 second-chance points by the Bulldogs on 14 offensive rebounds are on the top of the list.

Grabbing rebounds wasn't a problem just today. In the final minutes of the loss against Alabama, the Crimson Tide brought down several vital offensive boards. The Bulldogs might have seen that and licked their chops.

"We played pretty good defense in the first half; while we were better offensively, we just let them get so many second-chance points," Pearl said.