“Reminded me a bit of the Florida outing, just up early and he stayed up,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I think he felt great, that’s why we stayed with him so long. Every time you come to the ballpark you’re expecting something great out of Casey Mize, you know, but he just didn’t have all of his stuff and the Ole Miss batters were locked in.”

Auburn’s All-American right-hander matched his career-high allowing six runs in an 8-3 loss to No. 5 Ole Miss Friday night at Swayze Field. The only other time Mize has allowed six runs in a game was in his SEC debut against Texas A&M on March 19, 2016.

Mize falls to 9-3 on the season allowing a season-high eight hits with a season-low five strikeouts and one walk in 5.0 innings. He gave up two-run home runs in the second and fourth innings and RBI doubles in the fifth and sixth.

Elliott Anderson allowed a run in the sixth, Welby Malczewski a run in the seventh and Jack Owen threw a scoreless eighth.

The 16th-ranked Tigers fall to 35-16 overall and 13-13 in the SEC while the Rebels improve to 38-13 and 15-11. Ole Miss, which won Thursday’s game 5-4, will go for the sweep Saturday at 4 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN.

Ole Miss starter Brady Feigl held Auburn to three runs on nine hits in 8.0 innings with a career-high with 12 strikeouts to improve to 8-4 on the season.

"We wound up striking out 14 times tonight. That's not putting enough pressure on the defense," Thompson said. "Our guys are going to compete. I thought both nights they rallied to the finish, but this is too good of a club at home. In this environment, we've got to punch first tomorrow if we want to have a chance to come out of here and get a game."

Brett Wright hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, Josh Anthony had a RBI single in the eighth and Brendan Venter hit a solo home run in the ninth. Luke Jarvis led Auburn with three hits. Venter and Jay Estes had two hits apiece. Estes extended his multi-hit streak to six games.

Right fielder Steven Williams had two outfield assists, throwing out a runner at home in the third inning and at second base in the eighth.