AUBURN | Auburn had some big hits Friday night, but not enough and not at the right time.

The 23rd-ranked Tigers were 1 of 15 with runners on base and scored all of their runs on solo home runs in a 5-3 loss to No. 17 Ole Miss at Plainsman Park.



Auburn falls to 25-14 overall and 9-8 in the SEC while the Rebels improve to 27-13 and 10-7. The rubber game of the series will be Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.



“We’ve been in this same position the last couple of weeks so we need to throw the last punch this weekend,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Conor Davis had a couple of great at-bats, home runs, Will (Holland) got one, but they were all solos so it’s really hard to stack on and score runs. But I thought we battled.”



Davis was 2 of 4 with two RBI. He hit a solo home runs in the second and sixth innings to increase his season total to six. Holland hit his third home run of the season in the fourth.



Auburn was 6 of 34 at the plate (.176), struck out 10 times and stranded eight base runners.



It wasn’t the best outing for Auburn starter Tanner Burns (4-2), who took the loss allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5.0 innings. He struck out seven on 99 pitches.



Elliott Anderson gave up two runs on four hits and two walks over the final 4.0 innings. He struck out five.



AU freshman left-hander Brooks Fuller (2-1, 2.32) will face OM freshman right-hander Gunnar Hoglund (1-1, 4.60) in Saturday’s finale, which will air on SECN+.

