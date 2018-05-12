Auburn falls to 35-17 overall and 13-14 in the SEC while Ole Miss improves to 39-13 and 16-11.

Three pitchers combined to strike out 13 more batters to bring the series total to 37 in the Rebels’ 10-3 win over the Tigers at Swayze Field to complete the sweep.

The Ole Miss pitching staff was just too much for No. 16 Auburn Saturday and for the entire three-game series.

“I was hoping we’d be the one to break the dam instead of our dam breaking. Give credit to Ole Miss,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Every weekend in the Southeastern Conference, when your best players play the best, you’ve got a great chance to beat anybody.

“When your best players in key spots in the middle of your lineup or on the mound don’t play their best, it becomes really tough, especially on the road in this conference.”

Will Ethridge (3-1) earned the win allowing one run on three hits in 6.2 innings out of the bullpen with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Cody Greenhill (3-2) took the loss despite pitching well out of the bullpen. The freshman right-hander allowed just one run on three hits in 4.2 innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Greenhill left in the seventh with Ole Miss clinging to a 4-3 lead but the Rebels tagged Calvin Coker for two runs and Andrew Mitchell for four runs in the eighth to put the game away. Mitchell did not record and out.

Neither starter made it out of the second inning. Auburn’s Tanner Burns allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in 1.2 innings while James McArthur gave up two runs on three hits and four walks in 1.1 innings.

Will Holland was 2-for-4 with two RBI including a leadoff solo home run in the first, his eighth of the season. Brendan Venter was 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the fifth.

Auburn visits Troy Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN3. The Tigers host LSU for the final conference series of the regular season beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.