MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. | The biggest game in Auburn basketball history, and one of the most significant games in the university's celebrated athletics history, will be contested tonight against University of Virginia.

In this space, we'll take a look at how the Tigers will attack and defend the Cavaliers.

• Virginia has won a lot of games this season (33 to be exact) because both its defense and its attack have been remarkably effective. They're very good at what they do.

• The Cavaliers' defense grabs most of the headlines because it sets the program's tone. Why? They play what's called "pack-line" defense, which is something akin to the hybrid defenses Joe Ciampi used to propel the Auburn women to the Final Four three decades ago. It's not a sexy defense by any stretch, but it limits dribble penetration (particularly) from the wings and creates inherent rebounding advantages. It's essentially a sagging man-to-man defense with some zone principles — pressuring the ball and plugging gaps away from the ball in an effort to create congestion.

• There are a few inherent disadvantages. In general, off-the-ball perimeter shooters can camp in open space because they're camping beyond the defense's scope. Getting the ball to those open shooters is the trick. Virginia is good at stemming dribble penetration deeper than, say, eight feet. And Virginia does a good job of getting back out to shooters once that initial penetration is stemmed. Still, second and third passes put Virginia in a tough situation because those passes require so many shifts and adjustments. That leads to lapses.

• Auburn has been much better about making those second and third passes during the past month. The team seemed to turn a corner during the SEC Tournament in Nashville, though assistant coach Chad Prewett said the changes were happening before then. "We do it in our drill work every day," he said. "I just think our guys started seeing value in it. When the shots start going in, they believe in the system. When it’s not going in, they may want to hold it a little longer."

• Pack-line defenses, by definition, tend to extend less than a traditional zone. So while an on-ball defender can be lured to the three-point line and perhaps a bit beyond it, he'd rather be inside the arc in order to maintain leverage on dribble drives. Auburn's pick-and-pop game should work well against a pack-line look because the "pop" shooter probably won't be drawing tight coverage at three-point depth. That should be an open shot most of the time. Other elements of Pearl's zone offense ideologies, specifically the baseline runners and reversals, could lead to open shots if Auburn continues passing as quickly and effectively as we saw during the NCAA Tournament wins. The Tigers run a lot of their offense by rolling off high screens and distributing from there. Virginia isn't necessarily bothered by high screens, but it's not really equipped to manage multiple shooters vying for shots at 18 feet.

• Virginia coach Tony Bennett is adamant about his team transitioning quickly from attack to defense, which means they're mediocre when it comes to second-chance opportunities. Individual players may fight for offensive rebounds, but that's not emphasized at a team level. They're willing to concede a defensive rebound if not getting it yields better defensive positioning. This could be good for Auburn because the Tigers don't always rebound well on the defensive end — unless Austin Wiley is in the game.

• Auburn has focused its scouting efforts on tape of Virginia Tech's two losses to the Cavaliers (the first by 22 points, the second by six points) and Purdue's five-point loss last weekend. Tech and Purdue shoot a lot of threes and defend well in transition — just like the Tigers.

