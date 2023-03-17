AU starter Tommy Vail cruised through the first three innings before giving up back-to-back walks and a 3-run home run to start the fourth.

The third-ranked Razorbacks scored five in the fourth with the help of four walks to secure a 7-2 win over No. 18 Auburn Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"Tommy was tremendous coming out of the gate," AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. "It was real exciting to watch him for the first three innings. He still finished the day with two hits.

"The two walks and then getting the barrel in position one time and it eases out of right field. Kind of how this park plays and how it’s set up kinda bit us."

Vail (2-1) took the loss allowing four runs on two hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out four on 63 pitches.

Arkansa scored its seven runs on eight hits, seven walks, one hit batter and one error.

John Armstrong allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits in 2.0 innings while Chase Isbell held UA to a hit in 0.2 innings.

Drew Nelson was terrific striking out five and not allowing a hit in 1.2 innings while Parker Carlson got the final out in the eighth.

Auburn opened up a 2-0 lead with a solo home run by Kason Howell in the third and a sacrifice fly by Caden Green in the fourth.

Justin Kirby had two of AU’s six hits.

Saturday and Sunday’s games will both be at 2 p.m. CT, and stream on SECN+/ESPN+.