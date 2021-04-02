AuburnSports - Razorbacks jump on Auburn’s bullpen

“I tip my hat to Arkansas,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “To beat a No. 1 team you’ve got to play a complete game and they got us in the seventh inning.”

The 2nd-ranked Razorbacks rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Tigers 6-5 and even the series at one game apiece. Five Auburn relievers allowed six runs over the final 2.2 innings blowing a terrific start by Jack Owen.

Auburn was in complete control for six innings. But the next three were all Arkansas.

Trailing 4-0, Arkansas batted around in the seventh scoring three runs on three hits off Trace Bright and another two runs on two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly off Richard Fitts.

Auburn tied the game 5-5 in the eighth on a two-out, RBI-single by Steven Williams, but the bullpen gave it right back in the bottom of the inning.

Carson Swilling walked two of the first three batters and then Blake Burkhalter loaded the bases with a hit batter before allowing the game-winning run to score on a wild pitch.

Kevin Kopps came in to pitch a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to earn his third save of the season.

Swilling (1-1) took the loss allowing a run on two walks in 0.2 innings.

In his first start of the season after returning from a finger injury, Owen held the Razorbacks to two hits in 5.1 shutout innings. He struck out four and issued one walk on 73 pitches.

“He was just outstanding,” Thompson said. “Threw a fastball to both sides of the plate. The changeup was excellent and threw enough breaking balls to their left-handers and really got it to the bullpen in good shape.”

Auburn jumped out to a 4-0 lead as Ryan Bliss led off the game with a solo home run in the first, Rankin Woley had an RBI single and Tyler Miller an RBI groundout in the third, and Williams hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Williams was 2 of 4 with two RBI and Bliss 2 of 5 with two runs scored and one RBI. Brody Moore finished 4 of 4 with a run scored and is 6 of 9 in the series.

“Brody Moore is just playing out of his mind these two games,” said Thompson.

Kason Howell made a diving catch in centerfield in the third inning and a leaping catch in deep left-center in the seventh to save two runs.

Auburn falls to 12-12 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. The rubber game of the series will be Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.