Auburn just couldn’t get one past Dominic Fletcher.
The Arkansas centerfielder took away two potential game-winning hits to preserve a 2-1 win over the 13th-ranked Tigers Friday night at Baum Stadium.
The 5th-ranked Razorbacks improve to 22-9 overall and 6-4 in the SEC while Auburn falls to 23-8 and 4-6.
“Both teams played great,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Both starting pitchers were as advertised, both relievers were really good. Defensively, Dominic Fletcher made two great plays there.
“I can’t ask anymore of our guys. Ultimately we’re here to win ballgames and I’m responsible for that … I told them last Sunday we’ve got to get better and I think they’ve all worked really hard and it will happen. We’ve just got to stay after it and come right back out here and be excited to play tomorrow.”
With two on and two outs in the sixth inning, Edouard Julien hit a drive deep into center field, which Fletcher ran down with a leaping catch at the wall. With two on and two outs in the seventh, Josh Anthony drove a ball into the right-centerfield gap but Fletcher ran it down, catching the ball in the top of his glove at a full sprint.
Blaine Knight (6-0) won a pitcher’s dual against Casey Mize, holding Auburn to one run on six hits in 6.1 innings. The junior right-hander struck out six and issued just one walk.
Matt Cronin held Auburn without a hit over the final 2.2 innings to earn his sixth save of the season.
The Tigers’ lone run came in the fourth on a solo home run by Edouard Julien over the right field wall. Auburn has scored just one run in the last 25 innings of conference play.
Mize (6-1) lost for the first time this season allowing two runs on seven hits in 7.0 innings. The All-American right-hander struck out seven and issued one walk.
Calvin Coker threw a perfect eighth for the Tigers.
The Razorbacks scored both of their runs in the fourth on solo home run by Luke Bonfield and an RBI single by Grant Koch.
The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN and concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.