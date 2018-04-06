Auburn just couldn’t get one past Dominic Fletcher.

The Arkansas centerfielder took away two potential game-winning hits to preserve a 2-1 win over the 13th-ranked Tigers Friday night at Baum Stadium.

The 5th-ranked Razorbacks improve to 22-9 overall and 6-4 in the SEC while Auburn falls to 23-8 and 4-6.

“Both teams played great,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Both starting pitchers were as advertised, both relievers were really good. Defensively, Dominic Fletcher made two great plays there.

“I can’t ask anymore of our guys. Ultimately we’re here to win ballgames and I’m responsible for that … I told them last Sunday we’ve got to get better and I think they’ve all worked really hard and it will happen. We’ve just got to stay after it and come right back out here and be excited to play tomorrow.”