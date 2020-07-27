AuburnSports - Ranking the Pearl era: Forwards

Chuma Okeke is the quintessential stretch forward under Pearl. Had he not suffered a major knee injury against North Carolina in the Sweet 16, Auburn probably would have turned its first-ever Final Four appearance into a national championship in 2019. Okeke improved throughout his two-year Auburn career. He averaged 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 blocks per games as a freshman, making 34 3-pointers. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, making 33 3-pointers. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds before the injury against the Tar Heels becoming only the fifth AU player to record a double-double in an NCAA Tournament. The other four players: Charles Barkley, Chuck Person, Chris Morris and Jeff Moore. Okeke was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 16th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl has elevated Auburn’s basketball program into a championship contender over the past six seasons. Here’s a look at his top five forwards starting with a top 20 NBA draft pick that was a big part of the Tigers’ run to the Final Four in 2019.

2. Cinmeon Bowers (2014-16)

Cinmeon Bowers was versatile enough to play point guard on Pearl’s early teams, which were often short on quality depth. The former junior college standout joined Auburn for the 2014-15 season and was an immediate impact averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds, ranking second in the SEC in boards. He opened up his AU career with four consecutive double-doubles and finished his first season with 14. As a senior, Bowers averaged 10.5 points and 9.6 rebounds, which was again second in the SEC. He finished his career with 28 double-doubles, which is the fifth-most over a two-year period in school history. He had his best game in a win over Alabama with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Bowers has played on teams in Israel, Japan, the Philippines and Serbia since finishing at Auburn.

3. Danjel Purifoy (2015-20)

Danjel Purifoy actually had his best statistical season as a redshirt freshman in 2016-17 when he averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds and shot .369 from 3-point range. He scored 27 points twice and pulled down 15 rebounds in non-conference play. He also made 27 consecutive free throws to tie an Auburn record. Purifoy missed the next season due to a suspension and returned in 2018-19 as a backup to Okeke, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. Back as a starter as a senior last season, Purifoy averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. He had his best game against Lipscomb with 17 points and nine rebounds. Purifoy finished his career with 53 starts in 87 games.

4. Horace Spencer (2015-19)

Horace Spencer was a stalwart in Auburn’s lineup for four seasons including 45 starts in 124 career games played. He was a key reserve off the bench for most of his career, putting up his best numbers as a senior with 5.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He had a couple of big games as a senior including 14 points and 17 rebounds against Mississippi College and 11 points and 10 rebounds against Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament. He finished his career with 170 blocked shots, the third-most in school history. Spencer was also a key team leader and was named to the NABC Give Back Team and SEC Community Service team as a senior.

5. Jordon Granger (2012-16)

Jordan Granger played four years at Auburn including the final two under Pearl. After starting in just four games his first two seasons, Granger was in the starting lineup for 46 of his 65 games under Pearl. He averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds as a junior, making 27 3-pointers. His best game came against Louisiana with 14 points and six rebounds. His numbers dipped as a senior due to the arrival of Purifoy, but he still averaged 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also had to play some guard due to injuries. His best career game came in a win over Georgia with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He was named to the SEC Community Service team as a senior.

MORE PEARL ERA RANKINGS

Wings

Point guards

Team