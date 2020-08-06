AuburnSports - Ranking the Pearl era: Centers

Austin Wiley started 58 of 83 games in three seasons over his four-year career. He graduated high school early and arrived in December of 2016, starting 22 of 23 games and averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks as a freshman. He was suspended for his sophomore season, returning as a junior to average 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, and helping Auburn to the 2019 SEC Tournament championship and Final Four. He had his best season as a senior averaging 10.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He had 13 double-doubles, which was second-most in the SEC. His career averages were 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Wiley is currently preparing for a professional career.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl has elevated Auburn’s basketball program into a championship contender over the past six seasons. Here’s a look at his top four centers starting with a player that developed into a double-double machine as a senior.

2. Anfernee McLemore (2016-20)

Anfernee McLemore finished his four-year Auburn career with 187 blocks, which ranks third in school history. He played in 130 games including 60 starts and averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He also made 82 career 3-pointers, making him a tough matchup for opposing bigs. McLemore had his best season as a sophomore averaging 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and an SEC-leading 2.7 blocks before suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle at South Carolina. McLemore helped Auburn to the SEC regular season title as a sophomore, earning SEC All-Defensive team honors, and the SEC Tournament championship and a Final Four appearance as a junior. Auburn was the No. 2 seed in the 2020 SEC Tournament before the postseason was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McLemore is currently a wealth manager at Regions Bank

3. LaRon Smith (2016-17)

LaRon Smith came to Auburn from Bethune-Cookman as a graduate transfer, averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in his lone season. He played in 24 games including three starts. He had his best outing against USC Upstate with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and one steal. Smith has played overseas the last two seasons and was with the War Tampa team this summer.

4. Trayvon Reed (2014-16)

Trayvon Reed played just a half season at Auburn after joining the team in December of 2014, redshirting the following season after serving a short jail sentence and then leaving the team in the summer of 2016. In that half-season, he averaged 1.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 23 games, averaging 8.9 minutes. His best game came against Xavier with four points, five rebounds and five blocks. Reed went on to play two seasons at Texas Southern where he averaged 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a senior in 2018-19.

MORE PEARL ERA RANKINGS

Forwards

Wings

Point guards

Team