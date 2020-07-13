AuburnSports - Ranking the Malzahn era: Offensive guards and centers

Braden Smith started for the first time as a true freshman in the Outback Bowl in 2014 and then started 41 consecutive games to end his career as a two-time, first-team All-SEC, All-American and winner of the 2017 Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best offensive lineman. Auburn had an 1,000-yard rusher in each of Smith’s four seasons including Cameron Artis-Payne in 2014 (1,608 yards), Peyton Barber in 15 (1,017), Kamryn Pettway in 16 (1,224) and Kerryon Johnson in 17 (1,391). He allowed just one sack as a senior. Smith was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has started 29 games over the past two seasons.

2. Reese Dismukes (2011-14)

Reese Dismukes started all 50 games of his Auburn career at center including his final two seasons under Gus Malzahn as head coach. Dismukes was a key part of an Auburn team that had one of the best turnarounds in college football history, going from 3-9 in 2012 to 12-2 and SEC Champions the following season. As a senior in 2014, Dismukes won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center, and was named first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC for a second consecutive year. He also helped four consecutive running backs surpass the 1,000-yard mark with Michael Dyer in 2011 (1,242), Tre Mason in 12 (1,002) and 13 (1,816) and Artis-Payne in 14. Dismukes spent a couple of seasons in the NFL on practice squads with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

3. Alex Kozan (2012-16)

Alex Kozan finished his career with 40 consecutive starts and as a first-team All-SEC left guard in 2016. He redshirted his first season in 2012, started every game on Auburn’s 2013 SEC Championship team and then missed the 14 season with a back injury. He started every game in 15 and 16 and helped pave the way for an 1,000-yard rusher each season he was in the lineup. He was also CoSIDA Academic All-District and a NFF postgraduate scholarship nominee. He was with the Los Angeles Rams on the non-football injury list in 2017.

4. Austin Golson (2014-17)

Austin Golson sat out the 2014 season after transferring from Ole Miss and then started 38 games over the next three years at center, guard and tackle. He was named third-team All-SEC and to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2017, helping Auburn to the SEC West championship and wins over No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama to close out the regular season. He helped AU have three consecutive 1,000-yard rushers while he was in the lineup. Golson was in preseason camp with the N.Y. Jets in 2018.

5. Chad Slade (2010-14)

Chad Slade started 49 games at both left and right guard for Auburn including two under Malzahn. He redshirted as a freshman in 2010 as Auburn won the national championship and then was the starter at right guard for the SEC Championship team in 13. He was third-team All-SEC in 14 and helped the Tigers have an 1,000-yard rusher in each of his seasons in the lineup. Slade has put together a five-year NFL career including four seasons with the Houston Texans, playing in five games with three starts in 2017. He signed with the N.Y. Giants in 2019.

